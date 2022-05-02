Hours needed to clean up Friday accident, three people hurt

AVOCA – Three people were hospitalized from a Friday accident between a semi and a pickup that also required hours of transferring a load of hams from one trailer to another.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified around 11:20 a.m. of the accident at Nebraska Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 34.

A Ford F350 Super Duty, driven by Royce Stephens, 58, of Macedonia, Iowa, was traveling south on Hwy. 50 when it struck a semi traveling east on Hwy. 34, Sheriff William Brueggemann said.

The semi was driven by Philip Kozak, Jr., 65, of Avon Park, Fla.

Both trucks sustained severe damage with the semi coming to rest on its side on the shoulder of Hwy. 34, the sheriff said.

Both drivers and a passenger, Denise Kozak, 63, were transported to an Omaha trauma center.

According to the sheriff, three emergency tow services spent over eight hours moving a load of hams from the damaged trailer to another one, as well as removing debris from the scene.

The investigation was still ongoing as of Monday, Brueggemann said.

The accident brought out deputies from his department, fire/rescue personnel from Weeping Water, Avoca, Manley and Elmwood, as well as Cass County Emergency Management, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation, the sheriff said.

