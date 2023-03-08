Memorial services for Gerele will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. The 50-year-old former Tekamah man passed away unexpectedly Feb. 24, 2023, at his home in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Gerele Eli was born June 30, 1972, in Wayne to Harold Sr. and Margaret (Kavanaugh) Jones. He attended Tekamah-Herman Schools, graduating in 1991.

Gerele loved his family, his children and his grandchildren and enjoyed watching all their sports. He was a jack-of-all-trades: construction, remodeling, farming and mechanics and loved working on old pick-ups. He was a hard worker; no project was too big for him. When someone needed help, he was right there to lend a hand.

Gerele married Angela Anderson in December 2007.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Jones, Sr.; grandparents, Gerele and Ardell Kavanaugh, Eli and Lela Jones.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret (Ron Brooks) Jones of Tekamah; girlfriend, Ashley Monet of Sergeant Bluff; Angela Jones of Le Mars, Iowa; children: Dalton (Taylor) Jones of Blair, Eva (Kevin Schaffer) Henderson of Olivet, South Dakota, Gabrielle (Angel Zamarripa) Jones of Tekamah, Gunner Jones of Sergeant Bluff; stepchildren: Lavery (Chaeli Weitzel) Anderson of Le Mars, Loghan (Angie Nicodemus) Anderson of Sioux City, Lilly (Dillon Lamb) Anderson of Allen, Nora Rogers of Sergeant Bluff; 10 grandchildren; siblings: Curtiss (Kathy) Jones of Omaha, Julie (Greg) Goll of Tekamah, Harold Jones, Jr. of Tekamah, Michael (Stephanie) Jones of Tekamah; many nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.