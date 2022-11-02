Write-ins candidates add to contested race count

About the only thing left to do now is actually vote.

A number of contested races are on the ballot countywide.

Voters will elect mayors in Burt County’s three cities, several city and school board races are contested as is one of the county board seats. Three of the races, all of them to be decided by Tekamah-area voters, are contested by candidates mounting write-in campaigns.

Tekamah’s East Ward is one of them. Incumbent Kelly Adamson was running unopposed until last month when Lisa Thompson entered the race as a write-in candidate.

Write-ins also are affecting the races for Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education.

Half of the board is elected every two years. Candidates for the six seats are nominated by ward and elected at-large. Standing for election this year are both of the seats representing the district’s rural Burt County voters and one of the three seats representing school district patrons in the City of Tekamah. Both of the incumbents from the rural ward, known as Ward 2, filed for re-election. They are Paul Potadle and Bill Skinner. They are being challenged by write-in candidate Donnette Smith.

From the city ward, Ward 3, incumbent Sheryl Stansberry is being challenged by write-in candidate Shawn Qualley.

A fourth write-in, Sue Blake-Soll, is running for her seat on the Tekamah Airport Authority board. She was appointed to the seat in late March, following the death of her husband, Al Soll, who held the seat at the time. Her appointment came after the deadline for incumbents to register for the election, forcing her to mount a write-in campaign to keep her seat. She joins another incumbent, Brett Langley, in the pick-two race.

In order for a vote to count for a write-in candidate, voters must blacken the appropriate circle on their ballot and then, obviously, write the candidate’s name. Because the four have registered with the election commissioner’s office, voters who intend to vote for any of them get a little more leeway with spelling.

Several other races also are contested. In Tekamah, two-term incumbent mayor Ron Grass is being challenged by first-term city council member Jane Walford.

Walford’s run for mayor means she has to give up her West Ward council seat which is up for election this year. Joel Bacon and Jessica Russell survived the May primary and are on the ballot for the open seat.

In Oakland, incumbent mayor Ted Beckner is being challenged by Dan Jacobs. Four years ago, Beckner won a close contest between the two, 296-284.

In Lyons, four-term incumbent mayor Andy Fuston declined to seek another term. Council member Kyle Brink and Erin Mockler are running for the open seat.

Four candidates are running for the three seats representing the West Ward of the Lyons-Decatur School District. The candidates include incumbents Chad Brehmer, Jim Vlach and Even Myers and newcomer Shandra Carr.

Incumbent Charlie Wheaton, Kyle Phillips, Rick Coen and Tyler Vacha all are running for two seats on the Lyons City Council.

Among the county’s 12 townships, only Silver Creek and Summit have contested races. Voters in Silver Creek are asked to choose three from a field that includes Ray Petersen, Trent Leichleiter, John Hundahl and Colby Hansen. In Summit, Joe Goebel, Dennis Fleischman, Tom Hansen and Dave Wakehouse are in a pick-three race.

Tekamah’s West Ward voters also have a choice to make at the county level. The 2020 census forced a change to the boundaries for districts on the county Board of Supervisors. The West Ward was moved from District 3 to District 1 and the city’s East Ward was moved from 1 to 3.

In District 1, incumbent Democrat Kevin Tobin is being challenged by Republican Sam Titus.

Incumbent Ted Connealy is running unopposed for the District 3 seat. In District 5, the area around Lyons, Republican Jeff Kutchera is running for the seat being vacated by Democrat Dale Webster. In District 7, south central Burt County, incumbent Republican Carl Pearson is running unopposed for his second term.

Elsewhere in the courthouse, District Court Clerk Michele Quick, County Assessor Katie Hart, County Attorney Edmond Talbot, County Clerk Sarah Freidel, County Sheriff Eric Nick, County Surveyor Fred Frankllin and County Treasurer Robin Olson all are unopposed. All are incumbents for their respective offices.

Two seats on the Board of Directors for the Burt County Public Power District are up for election. Incumbents Mike Williams and Greg Johnson are being challenged by John Helzer in a pick-two race.

At the state capitol, the District 16 seat in the state legislature is up for grabs. Incumbent Ben Hansen defeated challenger Connie Petersen 6,455-2,269 in the May primary. In Burt County Hansen, the Blair businessman was an 1,123-399 winner over the Hoskins, Nebraska woman. Both are on the November ballot again.

All of Nebraska’s constitutional officers—the governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and attorney general—also are on the ballot.

In the open race for governor, Republican Jim Pillen squares off against Democrat Carol Blood, Libertarian Scott Zimmerman and write-in candidate Dave Wright.

Burt County voters also will notice a new name in one of the federal races. Redistricting caused by the recent census has moved the county into Congressional District 3. The incumbent is Republican Adrian Smith.

He will face Democrat David Else, and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mark Elworth, Jr.

The deadline to register, and the deadline to request an early voting ballot be mailed to you, both passed on Friday, Oct. 28. Those early ballots must be returned to the county election office by the time the polls close on Election Day, Nov. 8. Those wishing to vote early but have not requested a ballot, still may do so in-person at the county clerk’s office at the courthouse, during regular business hours, through Monday, Nov. 7.

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. There are five polling places in Burt County. Both City of Tekamah wards as well as the Arizona, Riverside, Silver Creek and Summit townships all vote at Tekamah City Auditorium. The City of Oakland’s two wards plus the Bell Creek, Oakland and Pershing townships all vote at Oakland City Auditorium. The City of Lyons and Everett and Logan townships vote at City Hall in Lyons. Village of Decatur and the Decatur and Quinnebaugh townships vote at the fire hall in Decatur while the Village of Craig and Craig Township vote at the fire hall in Craig.