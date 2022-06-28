110th Burt County Fair coming up fast

Already?

Yup, already.

The 110th Burt County Fair opens in just over two weeks.

Real proof will soon be no farther away than the family mailbox for county 4-H members. Ballots were to be mailed soon for 4-H members to vote for the 73rd King and Queen of Burt.

The winners will be crowned Friday night, July 15, at the fair’s traditional opening, the evening award show. The program will be held in the expanded Foundation Pavilion.

Once the ballots are counted, the identities of the new King and Queen of Burt will be a closely guarded secret until the 72nd royal couple, Andrew Cone and Elise Anderson, crown their successors at the conclusion of the awards show.

The Burt County Fair is set for July 15-19 at the county fairgrounds in Oakland. Admission to the fairgrounds is free, but the headline entertainment on Saturday and Sunday nights will require a cover charge.

Friday’s headliner in Left Field is the Paul Phillips Show. His show is free, as is the performance by the Kenaston Family band in the pavilion.

On Saturday, nationally-known country music performer Rodney Atkins takes the stage in Left Field. The opening acts for the evening are Andy Griggs and the Justin Kane Band. Gates for the show open at 5 p.m. with the concert starting at 6.

Tickets for the show are available online at outhousetickets.com. Tickets also are available at the county Extension office in Tekamah; Oakland Express and the county fair office in Oakland; and at First Northeast Bank outlets in Tekamah, Oakland and Lyons. Those attending the concert are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

On Sunday, an old favorite is back again. The demolition derby is set for a 6:30 p.m. start.

With the 110th Burt County Fair less than two weeks away, a lengthy slate of prefair activities is already under way.

For example, the culinary arts contest was June 27 in Lyons. The bicycle rodeo is tomorrow, June 29, in the parking lot at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah, starting at 6 p.m. The tractor driving contest is July 5, at Lee Valley north of Tekamah, also starting at 6.

Many 4-H’ers also are practicing strutting their stuff for the fashion show which will be held July 11 in Tekamah.

On that Monday, members from across the county will be competing in a fashion show at Tekamah City Auditorium. Contestants will model clothing that they have purchased, or made from scratch, in front of a panel of judges. A clothing construction judge will also judge any clothes that contestants have sewn.

According to 4-H officials, non-garment clothing projects, such as sewing boxes, pillows, afghans, etc. also will be judged during the competition.

July 11 also will see the Life Skills contest. It starts at 11 a.m. at Tekamah’s auditorium. Participants will be given basic instructions and then work in pairs to solve real-life decision making scenarios.

The annual rocket launch will be held July 12 at Rogers Sod Farm on the south edge of Decatur.

Winners of all of those contests, and others, will be honored during the awards program July 15, the first full day of the fair.

There also is plenty of free entertainment on the grounds.

In addition to the 4-H/FFA exhibits, the fair features a corn hole tournament on Saturday, a carnival and midway, a Kid Zone play area and a variety of food stands and vendors.

On Monday, July 18, the kiddie tractor pull starts at 6 p.m. in the grandstand area. An adult pull will follow the kids.

The annual 4-H/FFA livestock auction is set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the livestock arena. It will be followed by an appreciation meal in Left Field.

