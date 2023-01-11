2022’s ‘Last Baby’ a fourth generation on the farm

A decades old farm on the plateaus northwest of Oakland will have its fourth generation on the land when harvest season rolls around later this fall.

The great-grandson of Dean Brudigam almost made it in time for the 2022 harvest.

Casey Dean Brudigam came into the world at 5:36 p.m. on Oct. 31. The son of Andrew and Stephanie Brudigam weighed in at 8 lbs., 7 oz. and was 21 inches long. Although born on Halloween, the same day as his mom, little Casey was named the winner of the Plaindealer’s annual Last Baby contest.

Born at Franciscan Health in West Point, Stephanie said it was a little strange being in labor and everyone at the hospital dressed in Halloween costumes.

But she had more pressing details to attend to, however.

The couple had gone to the hospital at 7 p.m. the night before so Stephanie could be induced. Nearly a full day later, Casey, the couple’s first child, was delivered by Cesarean section.

“You didn’t want to come out, did you,” Stephanie said to her peaceful son.

Healthy and content, Casey barely made a peep during his brief encounter with the media last week.

Andrew said everything went very well, “it just took a whole day.”

Mom said Casey is a great baby who loves bath time and snuggles.

He also has plenty of family around.

The young couple is right at home in their hometown. The son of Ron and DeLaney Brudigam, Andrew farms at the home place and drives truck with his dad and grandfather. Stephanie is an elementary special ed teacher at O-C. Her parents are Steve and Connie Rokusek. Great-grandparents are Dean and JoAnn Brudigam and Florence Rokusek, all of Oakland.

While Andrew is off at work, Stephanie will have Casey all to herself for another week or so before she returns to work.

Well, she might have to share him with the family dog.

“The dog likes him,” Andrew said. “She’s really protective, nobody gets too close to either of them.”