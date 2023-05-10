Burt County 4-Hers got the chance to participate in the 4-H presentation and favorite foods contest, held on April 30 at the Lyons Community Center. Judges for the contests were Julie Schultz and Tammy Peterson. We want to thank our judges for making this experience possible for our local 4-H youth.

Nine 4-H members were awarded ribbons as a part of the favorite foods contest. Select and prepare your favorite recipe; check. Plan a menu using that favorite recipe; check. Plan your table setting, add a centerpiece; check. Review the proper way to list a menu, and print on a 4x6 card; check. Print your favorite recipe on a 4x6 card; check. All of these steps were taken by the 4-Hers that participated in this year’s 4-H favorite foods contest.

Favorite Food Contest Results:

Junior Division (8-10)

• Lillian Johnson – Blue

• Macy Kelly – Blue

• McKenzie Bacon – Purple

• Kayelee Raabe – Purple, Junior Reserve Champion

• Madison Bacon – Purple, Junior Champion

Intermediate Division (11-13)

• Elisabeth Vogel – Purple, Intermediate Champion

Senior Division (14+)

• Elise Anderson – Purple

• LilyAnn Willing – Purple, Senior Reserve Champion

• Linden Anderson – Purple, Senior Champion

If their food dish or menu was centered around swine products in any way they received the pork award, sponsored by the Burt County Pork Producers. Pork award winners for favorite foods included: Elisabeth Vogel, Linden Anderson and Elise Anderson.

Three 4-Hers also taught us new things through the presentation contest. A presentation is very similar to a speech, except props are allowed to enhance the learning process. That can be anything from a PowerPoint, to posters, to ingredients, or even a live animal. These presentations can also be done in teams of two, so you have friends up there helping you educate the audience. 4-Hers over the age of 10 years old are then eligible, if chosen by the judge, to compete at the State 4-H Premier Communications Event, at the end of June on the UNL campus.

Presentation Contest Results:

Senior Division (12+)

• Carsyn Miller & Hope Roscoe – Blue

• John Roscoe – Purple, Senior Champion (State)

If their presentation was centered around beef or the beef industry in any way they received the beef award, sponsored by the Burt County Cattlemen. Beef award winners for Presentations included: Carsyn Miller and Hope Roscoe.

Congratulations to all our participants and winners! Thank you for sharing your talents and knowledge with us. And thank you to all the parents, families, and supporters who help so much behind the scenes to give these youth a great experience!