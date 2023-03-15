Although 2022 was a down year for the stock market, Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation still was able at its annual meeting March 9 to provide over $17,000 in grants to aid classroom work at the school.

Among them, the foundation agreed to provide half the funding for two bigger projects with the school’s general fund to provide the other half. The foundation will kick in $8,780 for new stage lighting for the auditorium and $6,100 for shop equipment at the Career Education Center.

The foundation also funded a $1,400 request for enhancements to the weight room, a facility also used regularly by members of the public, and $1,000 to fund a leadership and teamwork development field trip for fifth graders.

The shop equipment is a request from first-year industrial technology instructor Brad Paul.

Superintendent Dan Gross said when the CEC was first opened, much of the equipment from the old Trades and Industries building was moved across the street.

“Some of that stuff has been here longer than me. The difference is incredible,” Superintendent Dan Gross told the foundation board. “Brad’s background is in construction and these are things that can help him build the program—things that are used every day in the professional world.”

The grants all come from the money in the foundation’s special projects fund. The intent of the fund, which holds about $145,000, is to help the school district pay for things it otherwise couldn’t afford. As in the past, donors still can give for specified projects. For example, in 2018 the foundation received $120,000 from the Helen Morrow Trust to pay for improvements to the school library. Nearly all of that money has now been spent following a major upgrade at the school library which spanned at least two years.

The foundation also paid out well over 100 scholarships in January to 2022 graduates and past grads. The total exceeded $175,000, raising the foundation’s total to over $2.9 million since the first presentations were made in 1994.

Treasurer Sarah Chatt said the foundation suffered a 16 percent loss in its holdings over 2022. She said some major stock indexes saw decreases over 30 percent, “so being down 16 percent isn’t so bad.”

The decrease amounted to roughly $586,000 of which nearly $150,000 had been regained in the first two and a half months of 2023.

Gross said the foundation is a big selling point for the school district when it comes time to attract new teachers or administrators.

“The job market is so tight for teachers, we have to market ourselves like we’ve never had to before,” he said. “The foundation is a big advantage for us.”

More information about the Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation, including ways to give, is available from foundation treasurer Sarah Chatt at 402-870-0757; or by mail at 940 County Road 31, Tekamah, NE 68061.