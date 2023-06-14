Opinion--

A recent opinion piece on these pages had Police Chief Dan Jacobs in our office last week, asking for a chance to respond. While he understands, as we do, that although writers have the freedom to say what they want, that doesn’t mean what they say is entirely true.

He said it’s easy to take situations out of context and fill in gaps with half-truths and sweeping generalities.

While being a policeman anywhere is a difficult job, being an officer in a small town brings a different set of challenges. Among them is the familiarity and officer may have with the individuals he has to sanction.

“In a bigger city, you can write a guy a ticket and never have to see that person again,” Jacobs said. “In a small town, you’ll probably see them every day.”

As a result, the longtime law enforcement officer said he prefers to work with people rather than against them.

That extends to the enforcement of city codes. He said a new list of violations is being compiled and steps are being taken to address them.

“I’ve found people are more cooperative if you just ask them, and then help them find a solution,” he said. “They’re also more likely to be more cooperative down the road if we need their help.

“You can’t manage every situation by force.”

As a police officer, he said it’s not uncommon to take abuse from the public for matters of little consequence, “but it’s a big them to them and they want it settled their way.”

He said his department won’t be “weaponized” to pick one side of a dispute over another.

“The job isn’t always pleasant and it’s not always fair to us, but that’s the job,” he said.

Tekamah Police Department is the only law enforcement agency in the county that has someone on duty 24 hours a day, every day. City residents and the city council have historically believed 24-hour coverage to be necessary for public safety.

Craig is the only community in the county without it’s own police, but Oakland, Lyons and Decatur all are experiencing staffing shortages. To fill the gaps, Tekamah officers and county deputies often work part-time in the other communities.

He said he considers it an insult to presume that he and his officers are not up to the job of protecting the city.

“In my eight years here, we have always made protecting Tekamah the top priority,” he said. “If you need us, we’ll be there.”

Still, being part of a small-town police department often means working extra shifts. Filling vacant position becomes more difficult due to the decreasing number of candidates. Jacobs said Tekamah, like every town, has to compete with every other town in the state to attract candidates.

As an example, he said Oakland currently will pay more to a rookie officer than he makes now as Tekamah’s chief. Additionally, larger cities in the area can afford to pay even more.

Bigger cities often mean bigger budgets, including for equipment—like computers.

The local department was recently granted permission by the city council to upgrade its computers, some pushing a decade of service. In order to contain costs, Jacobs said the number of machines was reduced to three, including a common one used by the department’s officers to file reports.

While it can be unfortunate at times that city officials can’t comment on personnel matters, they can’t. We know because we ask.

The unfortunate part is the information vacuum allows the rumor mill to control the conversation.

Jacobs told us that Officer Rivera, who lives in Lyons, was getting ready to leave for work in Tekamah when he saw the Lyons police chief running—not driving, running—to the scene of a standoff in the city. The state patrol’s SWAT unit was called to the scene, but because it covers the entire state, it takes hours for them to arrive. When Rivera’s presence wasn’t needed, he left.

Jacobs, who also is the mayor of Oakland, said it is important to him to keep his two jobs separate. He said he can’t direct an officer to go from one city to the other.

As for alleged drug activity in the city, and any other violations of the law, Jacobs urges residents to report what they see.

“We want people to work with us,” he said. “If you see something, say something.”

Please understand that you may not get the outcome you want, but that doesn’t mean the department isn’t doing its job or that its officers are incapable. Their perspective is often different.

Tekamah is fortunate to have a diligent, professional police force and they deserve our respect..