Amber Lea Acres offers relaxation in a luxurious, if rustic, retreat

Sometimes you just need to get away, unplug and unwind.

Sometimes you want a special place to celebrate a special event.

A new business near Tekamah can provide either, or both.

Amber Lea Acres, an event and glamping venue has opened on the former Big Cottonwood Vineyard site, about two miles west of Tekamah. The 42-acre site is set in a valley, offering a serene retreat from the daily grind.

The owners, Amber and Julian Pallas, combined a variety of influences from their lives to inspire their new venture.

They purchased the site just over a year ago and opened Sept. 18, their wedding anniversary. After hosting their wedding in a boutique town in the mountains of North Carolina, they were inspired to bring the same kind of calming atmosphere to Nebraska.

Amber, a native of Cedar Bluffs, is a software designer. Her husband, Julian, is a spray pilot from Australia.

They had a vision to create something unique, not just for this part of the state, but unique to the entire region.

So they started looking for land. Although they looked all across the country, they kept coming back to the 42-acre plot in Burt County.

While neither has any experience in the hospitality industry, both have travelled extensively, from the outback of Australia to the plains of Africa and everywhere in between.

“We know what we like and we used those expectations to create what we have to offer our customers,” Amber said.

An easy drive from Omaha, Lincoln or Sioux City, Amber Lea Acres allows the guest to get in tune with nature and leave recharged and refreshed.

Amber said the COVID-19 pandemic changed the game for recreational travel.

“People started looking to get away from crowds, away from the hassles,” Amber said. “You can do that here. You can just unplug and relax.”

The couple has turned the old tasting room into an event space and uses the outdoors to full extent with its broad patio and a gazebo.

But the anchor of the place is the tents. These are not your run-of-the-mill Boy Scout camping tents. Amber Lea features three 32-feet x 16-feet luxury canvas tents. Made in Utah, the tents came as a complete package, all the way to the wood beams that provide the support and framing. Two of the tents sleep two people with a king bed, the third sleeps four using a king and a set of bunk beds. Each has hard floors, a full working bathroom and heating and air conditioning. Each tent also has a mini fridge, a microwave, coffee maker and a fire pit. You don’t have to bring much more than yourself. The tents also have most of the amenities for the kitchenette, including mugs/glasses, plates, eating utensils and grilling utensils. Even the first bundle of firewood is included.

Getting the operation from the dream stage to the working stage has had its challenges, not the least of which has been financial.

“After the pandemic everything was coming in 30 to 40 percent over the quotes,” Julian said. But you find ways to make it work.”

They also used as much local labor as possible to install the utilities.

“Tekamah has a lot of great things happening and we’re excited to be a part of it,” Amber said. “You put a lot into it and you hope somebody likes it.”

The answer to that, in the barely one month they’ve been open, has been “Yes.”

As a software developer, Amber said the current operation is like the beta model. “We’re working out the kinks, finding out what works best, for us and our guests.”

While there is room to relax and recharge, what you can’t do is spend all your time online. You see, the place doesn’t have Internet access, or not much. There is some WiFi available on the property, but it doesn’t reach to the tents. There is cell service to keep the guest connected if necessary, but the idea behind Amber Lea Acres is to leave the digital life behind, even if it’s just for a couple of days.

“It’s far enough away to do that,” Amber said, “but it’s not too far.”

More information, including how to book a stay and what to bring, is available at the facility’s Web site: amberleaacres.com, or connect with them on Facebook.