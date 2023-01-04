Around Craig_Reflections on what I’ve learned this year

Now is the time of year to reflect on the past year and one yet to be experienced. I set one and only one goal last year. I was aiming to become a five-gallon blood donor. As of late December, I had not obtained that milestone. On the day I was scheduled to give my final donation in November, I was in the emergency room at West Point with my husband.

Can you say spinal lumbar compression fracture? Even giving blood, with my dislike of needles, would have been better than five hours in the ER.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I love my husband. I was extremely pleased with the care, efficiency and competence exhibited by the hospital staff. But it was not what I had envisioned for that day—or any day for that matter. Several weeks after his three middle-of-the-night falls, his lower back pain is mostly gone and he is much more careful moving around the house.

Jim, my husband, is on a witch’s brew of 12 different medicines for multiple myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow, and atrial fibrillation, which is when part of the heart quivers rather than beats nice, strong beats. In May, he had days where he was working 13 hours a day. Now his days are filled with naps. If he is having a good day, I get to enjoy his cooking. If not, he has to endure mine.

Jim is on a Harvard clinical study through the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which is great as some of the medical costs are paid under its provisions. His cancer was found in first stage, during a CT scan, that was looking for heart issues.

This turned out to be a blessing. Around a third of myeloma cases aren’t discovered until third stage with a bone break and x-rays showing many lytic lesions, spots where bone tissue has been destroyed. I envision this as Swiss cheese. His cancer numbers are great. However, the combination of the chemo and misfiring heart are taking their toll. A procedure called ablation is scheduled for late February to freeze pathways that are sending too many messages to the heart, thus causing the heart flutter. We hope for great improvements in his quality of life this spring.

Multiple myeloma is supposed to be a rare cancer. But why do I now know of many local men (only men) who have died from it? Don Neary, Jim Rieken, Loren Bundy, Steve Shamburg and Rich Thompson. Currently, it is considered to be a fatal diagnosis, but maybe the concoction Jim is taking will be the combination to turn it into a chronic disease. For example, diabetes formally was a fatal verdict.

A few days ago, I was talking with my friend Fran Strong, who is a breast cancer survivor. She remembers the statistics at the time were only for a five-year life expectancy. That was 31 years ago. Not that Jim expects to live three decades more, as he is currently 75, even if his aunt Helen lived until she was 104. Time will tell how much longer he will be able to regale us with his stories.

Things I have learned this year:

1. Be wary of Medicare Advantage Plans, as pre-approval seems to be needed for so much, which means waiting for tests, referrals, etc. Additionally, there are lots of co-pays for which we’ve been billed.

2. I had never heard of multiple myeloma before Jim was diagnosed but now know more than I ever wanted to know about one of many cancers humans can get.

3. Blood pressure cuffs can be purchased that indicate irregular heart rhythms. Thanks for that recommendation, Dr. Martin.

4. If, after a male urinates and flushes the toilet, there is still foam present, please have him go see a doctor. As I understand it, that’s bone breaking down and being expelled through the kidneys, causing organ damage.

5. Sometimes one’s goals are put on hold for more important and immediate issues. But hey, what is important in life?

6. One should treasure more moments. Watch more sunsets. Give more hugs. Share more memories.

Still love livin’ in Craig.

P.S. If you know of more Burt County residents who have had a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, please e-mail me at Craig68019@gmail.com. Thanks.