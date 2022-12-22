As ‘triple-demic’ continues, officials urge holiday safety

The raging “triple-demic” hitting Nebraska and the nation has not subsided, and with large holiday gatherings for Christmas, Hanukkah as well as football bowl game and NFL playoff watching parties, the potential to spread the flu, RSV or COVID-19 remains a concern.

Because of that, officials with the Three Rivers Public Health Department are once again issuing warnings to residents of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties to continue be vigilant and employ healthy habits as the holiday season continues through New Year’s Day with large gatherings.

In a press release, officials with 3RPHD said residents who have the flu, RSV or COVID-19 should stay home from gatherings or work, as well as follow medical advice on isolating in order to not spread any viruses. They also advised residents on a variety of prevention and safety tips.

According to the Dec. 20 press release, COVID-19 infections in Nebraska are rising, with a 52% increase in positive tests for the virus in the two-week reporting period prior to Dec. 20. An average of 532 new cases were reported in Nebraska, officials said in the release, in the week from Dec. 13- Dec. 20.

“If you are sick over the holidays, please do not gather with others,” officials advised in the press release. “Vaccination remains the best way to stay protected against severe infection from COVID-19 and (the flu). Protect loved ones and keep our communities safe.”

To prevent contracting or spreading respiratory viruses, health officials recommend people washing hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds; to stay home and not go to work or school if you are ill; covering all coughs and sneezes with tissue or a handkerchief – not hands; getting both the influenza vaccine as well as the COVID-19 vaccine and any pertinent boosters; and cleaning frequently touched surfaces like counter-tops, door knobs, bathroom fixtures and mobile phones or tablets.

Officials have also stressed the RSV virus can survive on hard surfaces for “many hours,” and can be possibly prevented from spreading by covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, not hands; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding close contact with others such as kissing, shaking hands or sharing food utensils and plates or cups with others.

Three Rivers Public Health Department will offer continuing vaccination clinics into 2023, with hours of availability for vaccinations as follows: 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday; and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Anyone seeking a vaccination is advised to telephone the department at 402-727-5396 before coming in. Available vaccinations include the seasonal flu vaccine shot; the primary COVID-19 vaccine series for ages 6 months and older; as well as COVID booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna.