OK. By a show of hands, who’s heard me say that sports is a lot like life?

I see one, two, three—all right, six.

Well, sports is a lot like life and like life sports can be really cruel sometimes.

You see it a lot at the state wrestling tournament. There is so much disappointment on display, sometimes out in the arena for all to see—but most times not. Usually it’s seen in the hallways where most people aren’t allowed. You see kids maybe with their heads buried in the hands, or their face covered with that far-away look, and for good reason.

The thing they’ve chased since they were small, the thing they’ve wanted desperately and worked toward for more than a decade in some cases, didn’t happen for them.

And as you sit in that cold hallway and you hear the roar of the crowd come wafting in as somebody else just had their dream come true, the knife twists a little more.

The odds are pretty tall to start with. Only 56 of the 896 boys in that tournament goes home a champion. Heck, only 126 of them will win their final match even if two-thirds of them don’t go home with the medal they want most.

But that doesn’t make it hurt less. Not at the time, anyway.

So where’s all this going?

Well, Logan Burt was one of those feeling the disappointment on Saturday afternoon at the state wrestling tournament.

Did he deserve better? Many would say so.

Even as a freshman Burt was a kid you could count on. The Tiger wrestling program has always had somebody you would pay to watch. For the last four years, it’s been him.

Disappointment isn’t limited to the state tournament. He lost an opportunity to become the school’s fifth four-time conference champion when the East Husker meet was called off due to a snowstorm.

On a personal note, if that was any other sport, there’s a work-around. There’s a contingency plan. The powers that be need to get that changed for wrestling. Maybe it’s not in the by-laws, but it ought to be.

It’s easy to get caught up in the things you don’t achieve and that happens a lot in sports. But when you look back and see what you did achieve, like life, sports also can be immensely gratifying. Here’s a guy who ends his career second on the all-time wins chart at Tiger High. He now has the record for wins in a season at any weight and when it’s all said and done he’ll threaten records for points and wins by fall where he has over 100. All that to go with three state medals in three trips.

Still, the overarching goal had been to win a state title. Head coach Dirk Desmond said although Burt tallied 31 wins as a freshman, he kept working to get better and the results showed it.

Sports also are a great vehicle to get you where you want to go in life, whether that means extending your playing career or not. It’s the things you pick up along the way, maybe not sport-specific things, that pay off later in life.

“I’m proud of his focus, how he worked hard to obtain it, and his commitment to it,” Desmond said of Burt’s title quest. “Sometimes we fall a little short, but the life lessons of sacrifice, commitment and hard work are invaluable lessons that hopefully he takes away.”

See, it’s not just me. Somebody else said it, too.

A lot of people, including me, also think that all the great things wrestling provides to those who will accept the challenge also apply to girls.

It’s time for Tekamah-Herman to get involved. I understand a proposal is coming before the school board March 13 to offer a girls team. If you think that’s a good thing, show up and support it.

I was told a year ago that if there was demand, there would be a place for girls wrestling at Tekamah-Herman.

But that’s also a chicken-or-egg approach. When asked a year ago, not one girl said she’d go out. Not one. But if there’s no team, why would you say yes?

Perhaps if the school board says yes March 13, the pendulum starts to swing the other way.

Other schools have offered and the kids came.

Heck, Scribner-Synder’s four-girl team, the orphan children of the East Husker Conference, all qualified for the state tournament and three of them came home with medals as the team flirted with the top 10 for most of the weekend. West Point-Beemer sent kids. So did Lyons-Decatur, Oakland-Craig, Bancroft-Rosalie, Stanton, Wisner-Pilger, Madison and a number of other area schools.

We can do that here, too.

By the way, the East Husker is holding its first girls tournament next year. Stanton is the host. The rotation calendar approved last September shows a girls tournament being held every two years with the second tourney hosted here in 2026.

It’s time to get on board.

