Summertime in a schoolhouse can be a busy season.

The time is spent doing typical repairs and updates as well as some bigger projects that would be too disruptive to perform during the regular school year.

At Tekamah-Herman, that kind of work will get going the day after students leave. The last day of school is tentatively set for May 23 with a teacher in-service the following day.

Crews also will get to work that day on a major updating project. Superintendent Dan Gross told the school’s board of education April 10 that plans show a lot of work getting done in the elementary wing. He said crews will begin by repainting everything in the 1969 addition, from the library and the north gym all the way past the multi-purpose room, around the corner and down the hall to the south elementary doors.

Bathroom floors will start being replaced June 1 and carpet will start being replaced on July 1, but the painting has to be done first.

Other projects include the installation of student lockers in the elementary wing and smart boards in the classrooms.

Gross said the board’s building and grounds committee has been meeting regularly to discuss projects.

He said the board itself will need to have ongoing discussions about space utilization.

He said the full board will have to take part in discussions on how the district uses the space it has to its fullest potential to serve not only the students currently in the district, but also those who will be.

“You’ll need to keep that in the forefront as we move forward,” he said. “It’s good to do strategically, but the board’s input will be needed.”

In other business during its April 10 meeting, the school board:

— Approved the hire of Austin Burkhardt as the district’s new 5-12 instrumental music teacher.

Gross said Burkhardt comes highly recommended and will graduate this spring from Wayne State College. He has been doing his student teaching at Summerland High School, the Clearwater, Orchard and Ewing consolidation.

T-H administrators first met Burkhardt when they attended the annual career fair at Wayne State. The school hosts the fair as a way to get its prospective graduates in front of the people who might hire them.

Openings still exist for a media specialist and a Spanish teacher.

—Heard an update on the continuing School Improvement Program.

Among the program’s goals are a focus on providing teachers with the support they need to improve student outcomes.

Gross said being supportive of teachers, especially newer ones, is important because of the ongoing shortage of classroom teachers.

“Young people are seeing that they can go anywhere,” he said. “If they want to live in a certain place, if they have certain family situations—they can be mobile if they want. If they’re good and have experience, they’ll get hired.

“We compete with everybody (for teachers) and it’ll only get harder.”

—Renewed a contract with Learn to Move. The organization is a physical therapy provider at the district.