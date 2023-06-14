Maybe it should be called Black Thursday, but there’s not a big sale in sight.

But there are big numbers.

On June 1, notices of taxable valuation increases were mailed to nearly the 7,000 owners of property in Burt County.

Those mailings carried notice of perhaps the largest valuation increases ever in Burt County with increases of 40 percent not uncommon for residential property owners. Some are more than that.

Burt County Assessor Katie Hart told the Plaindealer that every class of property, from building lots to the most expensive homes, all saw increases.

“Maybe not every parcel went up by the same percentage,” she said, “but they all went up.”

She said record-high sale prices are driving the valuation increases. Although costs for building materials also figure into the equation, the biggest chunk of a valuation change is based on sales of comparable property. A variety of condition codes are in place to determine equitable comparisons. They include things like finished basements or upgraded kitchens or bathrooms.

Hart said that counties are allowed to “borrow” sales from adjoining counties if they don’t have enough sales to make comparisons, but Burt County didn’t have to. “We have enough sales to determine equitable values.”

To further equalize values, Tekamah, Oakland and Decatur have been split into separate sales areas as has the county itself. Properties in a sales area are only compared to similar properties in the same area. For example, the City of Tekamah has been split into three sales areas. The dividing line is north and south of Highway 32/Lake Street. The Northridge development makes up the third area. Price difference in the three areas show the need for the divisions. The mean sale price in the north half of the city was $138,350. The mean price in the south half was $94,054 while Northridge showed a

mean sale price of $253,333.

Hart said Oakland also has been split, with development on the southeast edge of the city separated from the rest of the community. In Decatur, the Riverview development is separate from the rest of the village. At $354,500, a Riverview home is nearly four times the price of a home in the village. For the time being, Craig and Lyons are still considered as one entity.

Similarly, a third sales area has been added in the county. Hart said the three townships along the Missouri River—Arizona, Riverside and Quinnebaugh—have been turned into their own sales area, making three for rural property. Further drivin gup aglans values is the removal of soil adjustments put in place after the floods of 201 and 2019.

Ag land, acreages and city building lots all saw a valuation increase. Home values increased in every town due to record high sale prices and updated cost tables which reflect the increase in price of building materials also have been added to the mass appraisal system used by the county.

Hart’s office keeps a record book of all sales within the various areas of the county. She said anyone is welcome to see how much valuations have changed and how far off the valuations of some properties were compared to where they need to be in order to meet state requirements. Under state law, residential and commercial property must be valued within 92 and 100 percent of market value while ag land must be within 69 and 75 percent of market value. Rates recently certified by the state Tax Equalization and Review Commission show residential values at 95 percent of market value, commercial property at 96 percent and ag land at 73 percent.

Values are likely not done climbing. Hart said very high sale prices have been seen on many properties,”and not one of the properties for sale is below where we have it valued. Not one.”

Taxable valuation is only half of the property tax equation. Property tax is figured by multiplying one percent of the value by the local tax rate.

In dollars and cents it means the owner of a $100,000 home a year ago now sees that home valued at maybe $145,000. A year ago, Tekamah residents paid a composite tax rate of 90.6962 cents per $100 of valuation for a tax bill of $906.92.

If tax levies from all the bodies authorized to collect a tax from Tekamah citizens all stay the same, the tax bill balloons to $1,315.10.

But that’s a big ‘if.’

Certified values for the county and its political subdivisions will not be available until August. Still, hart speculated that the total value will be well above the $1.88 billion seen last year.

Hart said that seeing a big increase in property value may encourage some governmental bodies to reduce their tax levy, even though they may end up asking for more in taxes.

She reminded taxpayers that any governmental body that asks for an increase in tax receipts must hold a public meeting to explain the increase.

“Go to those meetings,” she said.

Taxpayers also may protest their valuation increase, but there are certain things a protest must include.

A protest form is available at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse and must be returned by June 30.

Those wishing to file a protest then go to the assessor’s office to compare their property with what is shown in office files. If there is enough time prior to the deadline, a member of Hart’s staff can visit the property and determine if any adjustment is warranted. That change can be made before the deadline and a formal protest may not be necessary.

In order to protest, however, the protest must be limited to the valuation, not a protest of taxation in general. Protests must be written and contain the name and address of the owner of record, the legal description of the property in question, the parcel number if it is known, the value before the change, the value after the change and a statement of why the value should be changed. Ag land owners also are asked to provide 578 reports from the Farm Service Agency for pre- and post-flood if applicable. Hart stressed that those forms cannot be accessed by her staff, the owner must provide them.

The Burt County Board of Supervisors, sitting as the Board of Equalization, will hear valuation protests during the month of July on dates to be formally announced.