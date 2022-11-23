Carl “Marty” Raue, Jr.

Funeral services for Marty Raue were held Nov. 17, 2022, at Decatur City Auditorium. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery. The 50-year-old passed away Nov. 13, 2022, at his Decatur home.

Carl Jr. was born to Carl and Marlys (Tenney) Raue on Feb. 28, 1972, in Onawa. He grew up in the Tekamah area and attended high school at Tekamah-Herman. In 1990, he and a group of friends earned their GEDs together.

Marty enlisted in the Air Force in 1990 and served for 21 years before retiring and moving home with his family in 2012. During his service, he earned many awards for his talent and dedication. He traveled to many states and countries during his time in the service while meeting many people who will all tell you he was a kind, hardworking, positive, all-around stand-up guy who was always willing to help the others around him.

On May 11, 2007, he married Rebecca (Deacon) Raue in Sedalia, Missouri. He took on two little girls and brought them up as his own. In 2008, the family moved to North Pole, Alaska, where Marty was stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. He finished his career and retired in Alaska. He loved being in Alaska with his girls, each day was a new adventure.

In 2012, Marty and his family came back home to Nebraska. He farmed for a while with his father before going into the trucking business and running the long road for the past five years. His trucking brothers played a big part in his life, and he was always cracking jokes with them and sending funny memes on Facebook.

Marty came off as a big “tough guy,” but deep down he was a big softy, especially when it came to his granddaughter, Scarlett. Just seeing him would light up her whole world. He wasn’t the best with words, but he tried his best to lighten the mood of everyone around him. He shared his love for boating, ATVing, camping and traveling with his family and many of his friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ardith and Kenneth Gill, Charles Tenney, Robert Raue, and Alan Solomon; aunts, Shelia Beckstrom, Marsha Tenney (infant), and Cindy Williams; uncle, Iver Beckstrom; cousin, William Tenney; and future son-in-law, James (Jimmy) Grasso.

He is survived in death by his loving wife Rebecca Raue; daughters: Lakyn Humphrey and Breanna Deacon; granddaughter, Scarlett Peggy; parents: Carl and Marlys Raue; brother, Daymon (Krystal) Raue; nieces: Kristi and Kaylee Raue; nephew, James Raue all of whom are of Decatur; and many other beloved relatives and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.