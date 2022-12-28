30-year-old man dies in tree accident

WEEPING WATER – A 30-year-old man died after being found underneath a tree log Tuesday east of Weeping Water.

Davis Lawson had been cutting trees with his father, David Lawson, in woods near 108th and Duwe streets, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The father walked away from the cutting site for about 10 minutes and upon returning found his son underneath a log.

A call for help was received by the county’s dispatch office at 10:13 a.m. with a deputy arriving on the scene shortly after 10:30.

The father had started CPR on his son with the deputy taking over upon arrival, the department said.

Upon their arrival, a rescue squad continued with CPR, but was unable to revive the younger Lawson. He was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m., the department said.