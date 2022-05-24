Astronaut Anderson new president/CEO of SAC museum

ASHLAND—The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, located in western Cass County, has a new president and CEO.

He’s Clayton “Astro Clay” Anderson, Nebraska’s first and only NASA astronaut.

“The stars have aligned to have Nebraska’s first – and currently only – astronaut lead the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum and Clay’s unique professional experiences align perfectly with the mission of the museum,” said Gary Gates, chair of the museum’s Board of Directors. “One of the exhibits at the museum is a celebration of Clay’s space exploration. We are very excited to have Clay’s visionary skillset at the helm of the organization.”

Anderson succeeds Jeffrey Cannon, who led the museum since 2018, and who stepped down due to health reasons.

“As we head toward the museum’s 25th anniversary in 2023, I look forward to collaborating with communities throughout the region to tell the powerful story of Nebraska and America’s role in military command and its relationship with our nation’s aerospace exploration,” Anderson said.

The museum’s mission is to preserve the history of the Strategic Air Command, the Cold War and aerospace artifacts, and to inspire learning through imaginative, innovative and inspirational programs and exhibits. The museum is located between Lincoln and Omaha near Interstate 80 and next to Eugene T. Mahoney State Park.

