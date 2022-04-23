Austria native embraces student life at Conestoga

PLATTSMOUTH - Among the seniors at Conestoga High School this semester is Sophia Karner.

And, she commutes daily from the Murray area, like many other students there.

But, unlike most, if not all, of the other students at Conestoga, Sophia was not born in this area or even this country.

Her hometown is Vienna, Austria.

Karner is a foreign exchange student currently living with Dana Stahl and her family in Murray.

“I love it,” she said of going to Conestoga.

Sophia had long wanted to come to America and, indeed, speaks excellent English. She filled out the application to be a foreign exchange student in which applicants and host families that are considered the best match come together.

“I’m glad I’m here,” Sophia said, who arrived last Dec. 20. “Dana is the perfect match.”

Sophia was the featured speaker at last week’s Plattsmouth Rotary Club meeting in which she provided pictures and facts about Vienna and Austria.

Vienna, the capital, is a city of 2 million people, she said, while the entire country has some 9 million citizens.

Austria is a member of the European Union and the principal language is German, she said.

The Vienna Zoo, founded in 1732, is considered the world’s oldest, Sophia said.

The two biggest sports are soccer and skiing.

“Skiing, that’s a big deal,” she said.

Her time in this country is slowly winding down.

“I will leave on June 11,” Sophia said.

Upon her return, she plans to attend a school for designing jewelry.

“I have a few years left (of studying).”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0