Bellevue man hospitalized from rollover accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man was taken to an Omaha hospital from a semi-truck rollover accident on U.S. Highway 75 south of Plattsmouth on Thursday afternoon.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 12:17 p.m. deputies from his department, along with crews from Cass County Emergency Management, Murray Fire/Rescue and Plattsmouth Rescue, responded to a call of a semi rollover in the area of Hwy. 75 and Brannon Drive.

The driver, Dave Derra, 58, of Bellevue, was attempting to slow down for other southbound traffic when his vehicle left the roadway, slid into the ditch and came to rest on its side, the sheriff said.

Derra was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by Murray personnel for evaluation. Seatbelts were not in use, Brueggemann said.

A state road plow was requested to clear the road while it was shut down, he added.

The investigation is complete.

