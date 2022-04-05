Board candidate Nolte has a world of experience

PLATTSMOUTH – Ron Nolte has been all over the world during his professional life. And yet, there’s no place like home for him.

“The nicest place in the world is Cass County,” he said recently. “Things look pretty good around here.”

Nolte, who lives on Church Road in rural Plattsmouth, is one of three Republican candidates seeking the District 2 seat on the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

The May 10 primary will decide which one will continue to the November general election.

His family’s roots run deep in this county going all the way back to when his great-grandfather homesteaded where 96th Street and Church Road is now located.

His grandfather, William Nolte, served many years as a county commissioner, beginning in 1948, and Ron recalled as a young boy traveling with his grandfather around the county on commissioners’ business.

“I learned a lot following my grandfather around,” Ron said. “He toured this whole county.”

In 1966, he joined the Nebraska Army Reserve, then later transferred to the United States Marine Corps.

Nolte qualified for marine officer candidate school at Quantico, Va., and was accepted into marine/naval aviation pilot training at Pensacola, Fla.

It was the start of a lifelong career, though he actually learned to fly in high school.

“I flew jets for 43 years (corporate, government contracts and major airlines),” Nolte said.

Over that period, he flew many dignitaries from various fields.

Among them, for some two-and-a-half years, were Willie Nelson and other members of the legendary country music group, The Highwaymen.

Nolte recalled how all of their staff personnel, including himself, were treated like “family.”

“Everybody ate together, played golf together, everybody was equal,” he said.

He also flew singer Olivia Newton-John on tour.

Alexander Haig, a former U.S. secretary of state, was another passenger.

“I flew him out of (Washington,) D.C. to a Latin American conference,” Nolte said.

He flew Bob Dole during his 1976 and 1988 presidential campaigns.

“We got to be good friends,” Nolte said.

He also flew members of Jimmy Carter’s family during his 1976 presidential campaign, plus several Medal of Honor winners.

One of his more interesting journeys was a two-and-a-half hour flight bringing Casey the Gorilla, well restrained, from the San Diego Zoo to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo.

He flew for Union Pacific Railroad, ConAgra, Inc., Duncan Aviation, Inc., and the Mannheim Steamroller band.

He also flew Boeing 727 and 737 aircrafts for major airlines.

Nolte served eight years on the Cass County Board of Commissioners, including three years as chairman.

He served eight years on the Murray City Council, as well as serving as a lobbyist in the Nebraska Legislature for the Nebraska Trucking Association.

In 2020, Nolte was elected to the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors.

A graduate of Peru State College in Nebraska, Nolte currently serves as the chairman of the school’s Veterans Scholarship program.

If elected, Nolte said he plans to work hard to:

* Continue a history of leadership and experience.

* Increase economic development throughout the county.

* Pursue increased funding for county roads and bridges.

This is the first of three articles providing an in-depth look at the three Republican candidates for the District 2 seat on the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

