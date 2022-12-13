Body of missing man found in Cass County

ASHLAND – The body of an Omaha man, who had been missing for some time, was found last Saturday in western Cass County.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a member of a search party located the body of Mark Clardy, 46, southeast of the eastbound Interstate 80 rest area near Mahoney State Park.

Clardy had been reported missing to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Brueggemann said.

Clardy's cell phone last pinged at the state park at 5:30 p.m. that day, Brueggemann said.

Ashland fire/and rescue personnel, Cass County emergency crews and deputies from his department responded to the search, the sheriff said.

County communications contacted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office upon the finding of the body with officials from there responding, as well as a Cass County investigator, Brueggemann said.

An autopsy is planned to determine the exact cause of death.