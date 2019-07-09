PAPILLION – Cass County seems to be doing well in tobacco education and prevention, as evident at the recent Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands (T.E.A.M.) Awards Luncheon.
Gary Wockenfuss, retired Weeping Water Middle School/High School principal, received the Advocate of the Year Award.
Village of Eagle received the Outdoor Recreation Facility of the Year honor.
Other awards presented were:
Business of the Year: CHI Health.
Community of the Year: Springfield.
Partner of the Year: Emily Sarcone, CHI Health Cancer Center Outreach coordinator.
World No Tobacco Day “Bag the Butts” team award: Cheeky Monkey; Partridge family.
At the conclusion of the luncheon, Don Priester from the Green Bellevue non-profit organization, honored the T.E.A.M. coalition with an Environment Champion Award.
This third annual awards luncheon was held at CHI Health Midlands in Papillion on June 27.
T.E.A.M. is a community coalition of more than 60 local organizations that works to create healthy, tobacco-free areas for the public to enjoy.