Cass County Sheriff issues message about new law enforcement procedures

PLATTSMOUTH – The following is a message from Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann to all county residents on new procedures by county law enforcement for limiting the spread of the COVID-19:

“In a proactive approach regarding COVID-19, the Cass County Commissioners voted that all county buildings will be closed to the public, except for county and district court, effective Thursday, March 19.

We all realize this will cause some confusion and frustration, but I respectfully ask that we all work together through this life-changing challenge that our country is faced with. All the county offices (and Plattsmouth Police Department) will remain operational. However, many of the services will be limited and/or handled through the U.S. Mail, e-mail or by phone.

If you are calling the main number to the Sheriff’s Office, the Plattsmouth Police Department or calling 911 for an emergency, please tell the dispatcher if you are in a quarantined status so that first responders can take the necessary steps to protect themselves.