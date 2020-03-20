Cass County Sheriff issues message about new law enforcement procedures

PLATTSMOUTH – The following is a message from Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann to all county residents on new procedures by county law enforcement for limiting the spread of the COVID-19:
“In a proactive approach regarding COVID-19, the Cass County Commissioners voted that all county buildings will be closed to the public, except for county and district court, effective Thursday, March 19.
We all realize this will cause some confusion and frustration, but I respectfully ask that we all work together through this life-changing challenge that our country is faced with. All the county offices (and Plattsmouth Police Department) will remain operational. However, many of the services will be limited and/or handled through the U.S. Mail, e-mail or by phone.
If you are calling the main number to the Sheriff’s Office, the Plattsmouth Police Department or calling 911 for an emergency, please tell the dispatcher if you are in a quarantined status so that first responders can take the necessary steps to protect themselves.
If possible, many of the non-emergency calls will be handled by phone. Regarding the Law Enforcement Center, the main door will remain locked to the public. There is a phone and a push button intercom in the vestibule that can be used to connect you with the 911 Center and they will forward your call to the respective office.
Title inspections will continue to be done. However, expect to wait outside while the paperwork is being processed. During this time, and if the deputies are available, it may be possible for us to respond to your location for the inspection. For questions regarding title inspections, call 402-296-9575 or e-mail timothye@co.cass.ne.us.
Gun purchase permits will be handled by U.S. Mail only. For questions regarding gun purchase permits or to obtain an application, please call 402-296-9575 or e-mail timothye@co.cass.ne.us.
You have free articles remaining.
Regarding questions on all civil process services, please call 402-296-9375 or e-mail darlene.block@co.cass.ne.us
Regarding reports - all requests for copies of reports will be handled via U.S. Mail and/or e-mail. For questions please call 402-296-9347 or e-mail christina.lawrence@co.cass.ne.us
Concerning requests for police reports, animal licensing and questions regarding property and evidence, please call 402-296-9355 or e-mail afenton@plattsmouth.org.
Regarding the jail - the main door will remain locked to the public. There is a push button intercom in the vestibule that can be used to connect you with the jail staff. They will then notify the proper person to address your inquiry. Inmate visitation, GED program, domestic violence classes and church services have been cancelled until further notice.
If you want to make a monetary deposit for an inmate, this is still possible but the transaction will be done in the vestibule. You can also mail in a post office money order. For questions, please call 402-296-9377 or e-mail jackiem@co.cass.ne.us.
If you are wanting to bond out an inmate, the transaction will be done in the jail vestibule. For questions you can call 402-296-9377 or e-mail megank@co.cass.ne.us.
Fingerprinting for licenses, employment and background checks are cancelled until further notice.
Sex offender registration and/or updates will be conducted in the jail entrance vestibule. For questions please call 402-296-9377 or e-mail ambere@co.cass.ne.us or wludlow@co.cass.ne.us.”