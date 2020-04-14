Cass County Sheriff's Office launches new website

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office this week launched a new responsive website, where residents can find the latest information regarding the operations of that office, as well as locate area sex offenders.

The website will serve as an information resource for the public and assist with community policing efforts, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann. The responsive design allows site visitors to access the information they want and need from any device with simple, flexible navigation, he said.

The new website, CassCountySheriffNE.org, features press releases, frequent messages from the sheriff and pages on the services of each division of the office, as well as a link to submit crime tips via email.

“Our goal with the website is to provide transparency between our office and the public,” Brueggemann said. “We want the public to understand how this office serves the community, residents and visitors. We want our community members to have the information they need, when they need it. The responsive design allows users to quickly and conveniently access the website information on the device of their choice: desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.