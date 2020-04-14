Cass County Sheriff's Office launches new website

PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office this week launched a new responsive website, where residents can find the latest information regarding the operations of that office, as well as locate area sex offenders.
The website will serve as an information resource for the public and assist with community policing efforts, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann. The responsive design allows site visitors to access the information they want and need from any device with simple, flexible navigation, he said.
The new website, CassCountySheriffNE.org, features press releases, frequent messages from the sheriff and pages on the services of each division of the office, as well as a link to submit crime tips via email.
“Our goal with the website is to provide transparency between our office and the public,” Brueggemann said. “We want the public to understand how this office serves the community, residents and visitors. We want our community members to have the information they need, when they need it. The responsive design allows users to quickly and conveniently access the website information on the device of their choice: desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.
“In addition, the responsive website features a Site Search, which makes finding specific information much faster and easier for the site visitor.”
Other features of the website include:
Alert Notifications – This allows the public to sign up for alert notifications from the sheriff’s office via email or text, including sex offender notifications, press releases, most wanted updates and special alerts.
Most Wanted Listings – This allows the public to view photos and descriptions of wanted individuals.
Press Releases – This allows the public to view a list in date order, sorted by year, of press releases and news items posted by the sheriff’s office.
Sex Offenders – This allows the public to view photos and information for sex offenders living in the county. The interactive map feature on the website allows the public to view sex offender locations on the map, view offender photos and profile information about the offenses.
Inmate Roster – This allows the public to view photos and descriptions of individuals housed at the Cass County Jail. This does not include the roster of federal inmates or inmates housed for another agency.
“Posting information on the website improves the efficiency of the sheriff’s office by reducing the number of inquiry calls handled by our office,” Brueggemann said. “This tool allows us to devote more resources to the safety and security of our residents.
“Our intent is for every county resident to visit the site and become familiar with how to locate sex offenders, how to submit a crime tip and where to find the latest news and updates from the sheriff’s office. We believe the website is a huge benefit to the sheriff’s office and the residents of Cass County, as well.”
Brooks Jeffrey Marketing, Inc., a national website, app and marketing company headquartered in Mountain Home, Arkansas, developed this responsive website as it has done for law enforcement, government offices, organizations and businesses nationwide, Brueggemann said.
For more information about the website, contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 402-296-9370 or visit CassCountySheriffNE.org.
