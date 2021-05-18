Ceremony concludes winning year at Weeping Water High

WEEPING WATER – There was much to cheer about at Weeping Water High School this past year.

The girls basketball team brought home a state championship trophy, while the football team reached new heights like never before. Nolan Blevins won a title in state wrestling.

The Class of 2021 gave a winning performance in another arena, as well.

“They also excelled in the classroom,” said Kevin Reiman, school superintendent, at last Saturday’s Class of 2021 graduation.

The 32 seniors took their final bows to their parents, relatives and friends amid loud applause.

There was good reason for that.

During the honors recognition segment, four class members - Izzabelle Kerr, Langdon Kohn, AnnaBell Murphy and Zack Smith – were lauded for graduating summa cum laude.

They were among 11 seniors total who were inducted into the National Honor Society.

Altogether, 23 seniors received academic or athletic scholarships.

“Our seniors demonstrated excellence in and out of the classroom,” said Dr. Tiffanie Welte, principal. “Congratulations. We’re so very proud of you.”