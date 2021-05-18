Ceremony concludes winning year at Weeping Water High

WEEPING WATER – There was much to cheer about at Weeping Water High School this past year.
The girls basketball team brought home a state championship trophy, while the football team reached new heights like never before. Nolan Blevins won a title in state wrestling.
The Class of 2021 gave a winning performance in another arena, as well.
“They also excelled in the classroom,” said Kevin Reiman, school superintendent, at last Saturday’s Class of 2021 graduation.
The 32 seniors took their final bows to their parents, relatives and friends amid loud applause.
There was good reason for that.
During the honors recognition segment, four class members - Izzabelle Kerr, Langdon Kohn, AnnaBell Murphy and Zack Smith – were lauded for graduating summa cum laude.
They were among 11 seniors total who were inducted into the National Honor Society.
Altogether, 23 seniors received academic or athletic scholarships.
“Our seniors demonstrated excellence in and out of the classroom,” said Dr. Tiffanie Welte, principal. “Congratulations. We’re so very proud of you.”
The ceremony included an opening song by the high school band featuring a solo saxophone performance by Noah Hammons.
Later, the school choir sang, “I Will Sing You the Stars.”
Student speaker Zack Smith looked back fondly at all the school days he enjoyed with his classmates.
“Over the years, we made memories,” he said.
Fellow speaker AnnaBell Murphy said failure should not be feared.
“Never let the fear of failure keep you from trying,” she said, adding that it is also important to “take time for yourself.”
After the diplomas were awarded and the caps thrown into the air, the 32 young men and woman departed school for the last time on route to new paths in their lives.
“This is overwhelming and exciting,” said graduate Riley Messer.