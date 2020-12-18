 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas tree coloring contest on display in DT Plattsmouth
View Comments

Christmas tree coloring contest on display in DT Plattsmouth

{{featured_button_text}}
coloring contest

Christmas trees colored by area kids like these are on display in storefronts in downtown Plattsmouth.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – The businesses in downtown Plattsmouth have added an extra holiday scene to their storefronts.

Up and down Main Street folks can view a children’s Christmas tree coloring contest that was held in response to the cancellation of this year’s Victorian Christmas on Main event.

The contest was sponsored by T.E.A.M. (Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands) in partnership with the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

There were 134 entries with the majority coming from Plattsmouth Elementary School, though it was open to all children.

The following children took the winning prize in their age group: Amani Davis (kindergarten), Eli Boyle (first grade), Aubrey Edmonds (second grade), Ryann Richter (third grade) and Talya R-M (fourth grade and up).

Among the parents who thought the contest was a great idea was Cassie Boyle, who emailed the HDPA thanking them for offering the contest during the holiday COVID season.

"My four kiddos enjoyed an entire afternoon with their glitter gel pens listening to Christmas music. What a great way to kick off the season!”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virus-related deaths rise in county
News

Virus-related deaths rise in county

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Cass County, according to the latest statistics from the Sarpy/Cass Hea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News