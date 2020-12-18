Christmas tree coloring contest on display in DT Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – The businesses in downtown Plattsmouth have added an extra holiday scene to their storefronts.

Up and down Main Street folks can view a children’s Christmas tree coloring contest that was held in response to the cancellation of this year’s Victorian Christmas on Main event.

The contest was sponsored by T.E.A.M. (Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands) in partnership with the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

There were 134 entries with the majority coming from Plattsmouth Elementary School, though it was open to all children.

The following children took the winning prize in their age group: Amani Davis (kindergarten), Eli Boyle (first grade), Aubrey Edmonds (second grade), Ryann Richter (third grade) and Talya R-M (fourth grade and up).

Among the parents who thought the contest was a great idea was Cassie Boyle, who emailed the HDPA thanking them for offering the contest during the holiday COVID season.

"My four kiddos enjoyed an entire afternoon with their glitter gel pens listening to Christmas music. What a great way to kick off the season!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.