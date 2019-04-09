PLATTSMOUTH – There are those in this community who have a passion for helping others, for being involved in many civic and church functions.
Alyx Curran-Lewis, Larry and Jan Stuckey, and Mary Reinholt are among them, and they were honored recently at the Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund annual dinner meeting at St. John the Baptist School Gymnasium.
Curran-Lewis, a senior at Plattsmouth High School, was awarded the foundation’s Youth Citizen of the Year honor. Among her many activities, Curran-Lewis volunteers at the Heartland Hope Food Pantry, has raised money for a food program providing meals to needy students and families, and regularly visits residents at the Waterford assisted living home.
She also led a fundraising drive for three area families struggling with cancer.
“I like to help people in time of need,” Curran-Lewis said upon winning the foundation award.
The Stuckeys were honored as the foundation’s Citizens of the Year for their civic duties. The couple has been active as youth sports coaches, as well as being active in the local Optimist Club. They have also provided leadership and mentorship to the Plattsmouth TeamMates Program.
The Stuckeys said they were “very humbled” upon winning this award.
Reinholt was honored with the 2019 Founder’s Award, which is given out to individuals making lasting impacts through their direct involvement on the foundation’s Fund Advisory Committee or upon the foundation’s history itself.
She helped start the foundation in 2000 and served on the advisory committee until 2016.
Reinholt has also been active in the Plattsmouth Main Street Association for many years.
Foundation grants were also given out at the dinner. The organizations and the grant amount each received are as listed:
$750 - Plattsmouth Elementary Parent/Teacher Organization for outdoor classroom.
$1,500 – Southeast Nebraska Community Action for nurse’s aide training for low-income individuals.
$1,450 – Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighters Association for LED signs for emergency scenes.
$1,550 – Plattsmouth Baseball and Softball Association for press box and field improvements.
$750 – Plattsmouth Education Foundation for new risers for the choral department.
$1,000 – Happy Paws for spay/neuter and vet expenses for low-income individuals.
$2,500 – East Cass County Pioneer Cemetery District for maintaining pioneer cemeteries.
$1,000 – Plattsmouth Band Parents Association for funds for band members to attend a marching leadership camp at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
$1,000 – Plattsmouth Rotary Club for Happy Camp expenses.
Scholarships will be given out during Class Night at Plattsmouth schools in May.
It was also announced that $235,378 was raised during last year’s Endowment Challenge. This amount brought in an additional $126,689 from the Sherwood Foundation to the community.