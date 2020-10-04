Conestoga celebrates Homecoming activities

CONESTOGA – Conestoga community members enjoyed a festive Homecoming atmosphere Friday night with many activities at the football field.

Conestoga students, staff members, alumni and fans came to Cougar Stadium for many Homecoming activities. The Friday night events capped a week full of memorable experiences for Conestoga students.

Conestoga band members brightened the environment with their instrumental work. The Cougars played pregame songs on the track and performed their marching band show on the football field. Their rendition of “Free Bird” included performances on guitar from Dawson Hardesty and Levi Bell and a trumpet solo from Delaney Deterding.

The Cougars also played music throughout the game. They set up chairs on the track in order to meet social distancing guidelines at the stadium. They played the fight song many times during the football team’s 76-42 victory over Cedar Bluffs.

CHS cheerleaders performed for the crowd on the track throughout the game. Members of Conestoga’s state championship dance team delivered a pom routine for the audience at halftime. Cheerleaders and dance team members received loud ovations from people in the stands during the night.