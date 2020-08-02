Cougars make marching memories at showcase

CONESTOGA – Cass County residents took a trip down memory lane Friday night when they heard Conestoga students play several 1970s songs.
Members of the Conestoga marching band held the group’s annual summer showcase at the high school practice field. It marked the final event of a weeklong band camp for nearly three dozen Cougars. Students presented portions of their fall marching band routine, received group and individual awards and competed in a drill-down contest.
Cassi Vallis led the teenagers at all of the events throughout the week. The CHS music instructor said she was thrilled with the amount of progress she saw from Monday morning to Friday night.
“I think this was our most successful showcase yet, visually and musically, which makes sense with the great group of hardworking kids I have,” Vallis said.
Conestoga students discovered earlier this summer that “1970s Rock” would be the theme for the 2020 marching band show. They began learning music and formations for their performance on Monday and continued practicing the next four days.
Members of the 2020 leadership team helped Vallis guide many of the underclassmen throughout the week. Leadership team members include James Shade (percussion), Jasmine Rainey (low brass and woodwinds), Delaney Deterding (trumpets), John McConnell (alto saxophones), Jessica Poirier (clarinets), Ella Lewis (flutes), Levi Bell (marching captain) and Lily Drannen (drum major).
Musicians began practicing correct marching posture and technique in the Cougar Den on Monday, and they moved outside the next day to begin learning formations for the show. They also participated in many team bonding activities such as a hula hoop contest, cornhole tournament and spike ball games.
The Cougars ate sandwiches together before delivering their performance Friday night. They presented “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath, “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynrd and “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac for the crowd. Drumline members also unveiled “Zombie Swirls” as this year’s percussion cadence.
Area residents walked to the practice field and brought lawn chairs to watch the summer showcase. They followed social distancing protocols during the night.
Students ended the evening by taking part in a drill-down contest. Vallis issued commands such as “forward march” and “parade rest” to the Cougars during the competition. Students had to follow all of the commands correctly to remain in the “Simon Says” game.
Freshman flute player Kylie Cleaver won the drill-down championship with her work. Classmates congratulated her with high-fives after the contest was over.
Vallis told the audience she was grateful for their encouragement of all CHS music activities. She said the Cougars were looking forward to the upcoming marching band season.
“Thank you for all you have done,” Vallis said. “Your support is greatly appreciated by all of us.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!