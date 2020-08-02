Cougars make marching memories at showcase

Musicians began practicing correct marching posture and technique in the Cougar Den on Monday, and they moved outside the next day to begin learning formations for the show. They also participated in many team bonding activities such as a hula hoop contest, cornhole tournament and spike ball games.

The Cougars ate sandwiches together before delivering their performance Friday night. They presented “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath, “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynrd and “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac for the crowd. Drumline members also unveiled “Zombie Swirls” as this year’s percussion cadence.

Area residents walked to the practice field and brought lawn chairs to watch the summer showcase. They followed social distancing protocols during the night.

Students ended the evening by taking part in a drill-down contest. Vallis issued commands such as “forward march” and “parade rest” to the Cougars during the competition. Students had to follow all of the commands correctly to remain in the “Simon Says” game.

Freshman flute player Kylie Cleaver won the drill-down championship with her work. Classmates congratulated her with high-fives after the contest was over.