Council approves the start of new wastewater plant

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved the first step in the construction of a wastewater treatment facility that will eventually replace the current plant heavily damaged by the 2019 flood.

“We’re ready to go,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

The new plant will be located at the southeast corner of the Four Mile Industrial Park west of U.S. Highway 75 and south of the expanding Vireo Resources plant.

The total estimated cost for the new facility and conveyance systems has been updated to $59,800,000.

“It’s the biggest project the city has undertaken value wise,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.

If everything goes properly as far as seeking government assistance, then the city would only pay about 5 percent of the total cost with the Federal Emergency Management Agency paying at least 90 percent and the state 5 percent, Lambert said.

“We are fortunate to have a staff who knows how to follow the rules because if you don’t you get nothing (from FEMA),” he said.