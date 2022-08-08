Country music star to play concert near Murdock

MURDOCK – Luke Bryan has used his performing talents to become one of the most famous country music singers in the nation.

He will share those skills with people in Cass County this fall during a concert near Murdock.

Bryan and several other bands will play at the Stock Hay & Grain Farm located west of Murdock. The concert site is near the intersection of Waverly Road and 298th St. and is accessible from several county highways and streets.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and will feature multiple songs by Bryan, who has sold nearly 13 million albums and won more than 50 major music awards. Opening acts Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will also appear on stage.

Bryan said in a press release that he was thrilled to come to six farms in the Midwest this year. In addition to the concert near Murdock, there will be Farm Tour shows in Monroeville, Ind.; Mechanicsburg, Ohio; Fowlerville, Mich.; Boone, Iowa; and Eyota, Minn.

“I look forward to these shows every year mainly because of the meaning behind them and why it was important to me to start the Farm Tour 13 years ago,” Bryan said. “It has allowed communities who don’t normally get a concert in their areas to experience a fun night in their backyard all while lifting up the American farmer.

“Small town and farming pretty much sum up my childhood. It is my way of life and I know it is a way of life for so many. It is truly the highlight of my year for me and my whole team.”

Andy Stock of Stock Hay & Grain said Monday morning that it was exciting to be selected as one of the Farm Tour locations. Forty acres of an alfalfa field on his farm will be used as the concert venue. Another 40 acres across the road will be used as parking for the thousands of fans who will attend the event.

Stock said the Cass County farm was fortunate to be selected as a concert site.

“We do a lot of business out of state, and there was an out-of-state number that popped up, so I answered it on my headset,” Stock said. “The person on the other end asked if you were the one that has a big alfalfa field, and when I answered yes, they said that they were looking to have a concert in an alfalfa field because that works the best.

“They said if I was interested then I could talk to someone from Georgia who manages the Farm Tour. I gave him a call and it all came together from there. It really happened all because of a random phone call because they had heard of the alfalfa business.”

Stock said the farm has functioned as a normal alfalfa field to this point. They took the year’s third cutting of alfalfa ten days ago and will complete the fourth and final harvest of alfalfa by Sept. 1. That will allow the farm to get the full production for the year and have approximately three weeks to prepare for the concert.

“The crunch time will be on then,” Stock said. “We’ll be trimming trees and putting in some driveways and making sure everything is good for people. There will be a lot of preparation for this.”

Fans will be able to begin parking at the Stock Hay & Grain location at 2 p.m. on the day of the concert. They will be able to enter the concert area at 5 p.m. with the show starting one hour later.

General admission tickets will be $65 prior to Sept. 22 and will be $80 at the door. Parking passes will be $5 prior to Sept. 22 and $20 the day of the show. Cars, trucks and motorcycles will pay the same price for parking.

Stock said people who are interested in attending the show should only purchase tickets from the official Luke Bryan website. The farm does not have tickets for sale and Stock is not handling any type of ticket management services.

“I’ve gotten a lot of questions about tickets, and we do not have tickets here at the farm,” Stock said. “We just happen to be along for the ride. We’re hosting it but Luke Bryan staff are handling everything else.”

Stock said he was concerned about people overpaying for tickets from scalpers or other non-official ticket sites. He said one person called him to ask questions about the show earlier this summer. When Stock told him tickets were $65, the man replied that he had just paid several hundred dollars from another ticket site.

Bryan has had 29 songs reach number-one status on country music charts. He was honored as the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year in 2021 and has won the Country Music Television’s Artist of the Year Award six times. He has also received the CMT Music Award seven times, the Billboard Music Award five times and the American Music Award four times.

Green has toured with country music stars Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley, and Jameson Rodgers has had several number-one songs on country music charts. Members of The Peach Pickers have written many songs for performers such as Bryan, Aldean, Lady A, Thomas Rhett and Chris Young, and DJ Rock has been playing music for the past 20 years across the Southeast.

Stock said he felt Cass County would benefit from hosting a concert of this magnitude.

“I hope we have good weather that night, and I hope it’s good for the community and Cass County as a whole,” Stock said. “I think it will draw a good spotlight on Cass County. We had the Cattlemen’s Ball at the fairgrounds in June, and then to have this concert here this fall is pretty incredible. To have two big events in the heart of Cass County in one summer is a unique opportunity for everyone.

“I hope everyone enjoys it and has a good time. It should be a lot of fun.”