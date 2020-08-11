County helps people with drug court

Drug courts implement frequent, random and comprehensive drug and alcohol testing of participants to gauge treatment progress and ensure that substance use is responded to in a timely and effective manner.

Participants in the Cass County Drug Treatment Court must first plead guilty to a Class 4 felony drug charge, which is punishable for up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine. Then, they start off in Phase 1, which requires they begin or continue treatment, submit to random drug testing and be substance free for a minimum of 14 days.

Other requirements include weekly court appearances before a judge who gauges their progress, plus meetings with their supervision officer and community support groups.

In the next phase, participants must also maintain or obtain employment and have at least 36 hours of structured time to include work, education, community support meetings, treatment and volunteer hours.

“Those first two phases are pretty intense,” Ashburn said.

In the later phases, if the participant is succeeding, court visits and those to the supervision officer are reduced, though treatment must continue and the required number of days of sobriety increases.