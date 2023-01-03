County speech students to begin winter seasons

Cass County students will have chances to display their public speaking skills this winter at events across Nebraska.

Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Plattsmouth will take part in speech contests. Students will compete in individual and group categories throughout the year. Practices began during the first semester and the season will run through the middle of March.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials sponsor a variety of speech categories. These include duet acting, entertainment speaking, extemporaneous speaking, informative speaking, oral interpretation of drama, oral interpretation of humorous prose, oral interpretation of poetry, oral interpretation of serious prose and persuasive speaking.

Plattsmouth team members will begin their season this weekend at Doane University. The Blue Devils will compete in the Doane Invite on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Plattsmouth will continue the season at the Nebraska City Invite on Jan. 21, the Auburn Invite on Feb. 11, the Trailblazer Conference Meet on Feb. 16, the Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer Invite on Feb. 25 and the Raymond Central Invite on March 4.

Conestoga will have a full list of contests this year. The Cougars will start the season Jan. 7 at the Doane Invite before competing at the Omaha Westside Invite on Jan. 13 and Raymond Central Invite on Jan. 14.

Conestoga will take part in the Elkhorn North Invite on Jan. 20, the Lincoln Southwest Invite on Jan. 21, the Conestoga Invite on Jan. 28, the Omaha Marian Invite on Feb. 10, the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet on Feb. 13, the David City Aquinas Invite on Feb. 18 and the McCool Junction Invite on Feb. 25.

Conestoga students will also vote on locations for Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 events. Options for Feb. 4 include Lincoln North Star, Beatrice and Schuyler, while options for Feb. 11 include Auburn and Millard North.

Louisville will compete in the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on Jan. 14, the Columbus Scotus Invite on Jan. 21, the Conestoga Invite on Jan. 28, the Syracuse Triangular on Feb. 4, the Auburn Invite on Feb. 11, the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet on Feb. 13, the David City Aquinas Invite on Feb. 18 and the Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer Invite on Feb. 25.

Elmwood-Murdock is scheduled to begin the season Jan. 14 at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite. The Knights will compete at Conestoga on Jan. 28, the Auburn Invite on Feb. 11, the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet on Feb. 22 and the Elmwood-Murdock Invite on Feb. 25. E-M will also have possible meets on Feb. 4 and Feb. 18.

Plattsmouth will compete in Class B and Conestoga and Louisville will both compete in Class C-1. Elmwood-Murdock will compete in Class C-2. Weeping Water was not included in the NSAA speech manual classifications list.

Plattsmouth will take part in the District B-1 Meet at Raymond Central on Saturday, March 4. The Blue Devils will join Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Falls City, Nebraska City, Omaha Buena Vista, Platteview and York at the district contest.

Conestoga will host the District C1-1 Meet on Saturday, March 4. Louisville will also take part in the District C1-1 Meet. The Cougars and Lions will join Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Malcolm, Palmyra, Southern, Syracuse and Tri County for action during the day.

Elmwood-Murdock will travel to Lincoln Southwest for the District C2-1 Meet on Saturday, March 4. The Knights will compete against David City Aquinas, East Butler, Freeman, Johnson-Brock, Nebraska City Lourdes, Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Shelby-Rising City.

State events will take place at Kearney High School in March. State championships for Classes A and B will be held on Wednesday, March 15, and Classes C-1 and C-2 will run on Thursday, March 16. Classes D-1 and D-2 will have state events on Friday, March 17.