County students capture one-act play awards

Students from two Cass County schools secured top awards this weekend for their one-act play talents.

Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville both traveled to York for action in the York K-Dub Play Production Competition. Twenty-six schools performed on stage Friday and Saturday. Contest organizers grouped schools into different divisions for the two-day event.

Elmwood-Murdock presented “The Birch Moon” at the contest. The Knights earned a Best Ensemble Award for finishing in first place in their division. Elmwood-Murdock students captured the Best Technical Production Award for elements such as lighting and sound, and they also won the Best Makeup and Hair Design Award for their work.

E-M students Lily Pope and Wyatt Baker each secured individual honors at the York contest. Pope earned the Best Actress Award and Baker earned the Best Supporting Actor Award.

Louisville traveled to York on Saturday. LHS students performed “Antigone in Munich” for judges at the contest.

The Lions generated a first-place award in their division. Eva Quam earned the Best Overall Actress Award for her efforts during the day. Quam, Dayton Carlson, Lucas Hrabik, Easton Fiala, Charlee Peacock, Marissa Staben and Hailey Caughron captured Outstanding Actor Awards for their work on stage.

Elmwood-Murdock students brought “The Birch Moon” to David City on Saturday for the David City Aquinas Play Production Invite. Bishop Neumann, Columbus Lakeview, Cross County, David City Aquinas, East Butler, Elmwood-Murdock, Friend and Parkview Christian competed during the day.

The Knights captured first place with their efforts on stage. Elmwood-Murdock pocketed the Best Technical Production Award and Hanna Josoff and Baker each returned home with top individual honors. Josoff earned the Best Actress Award and Baker earned the Best Actor Award.

Several schools will take part in one-act play contests this upcoming weekend. Conestoga will travel to the Lincoln High One-Act Festival on Saturday. The Cougars are scheduled to perform at 1 p.m. An awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

Louisville will travel to Kearney High School on Saturday for the Mel Shoemaker Invitational. Sixteen schools will take part in the all-day contest.

Weeping Water will travel to Pawnee City for the Pawnee City One-Act Invite. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and finish at approximately 6 p.m.