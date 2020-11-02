Court revokes bond in sexual assault case

Sunde told the court the truck began following the employee’s vehicle on Main Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. The two vehicles made several lefthand and righthand turns through Plattsmouth neighborhoods. The employee was alarmed by the behavior and took down the license plate number of the truck. It came back as being registered to Clifton.

“I see her reporting factual things here,” Sunde said. “There’s no reason for her to make this up. We looked up the license plate number she wrote down and it was his truck. I have no doubt that what she says is true.”

Defense attorney Jeffrey Gaertig told the court he had been with Clifton throughout the afternoon and was present when the verdict was read. He remained with Clifton and family members until leaving the courthouse at 5:15 p.m.

“He was with me and I was with him,” Gaertig said. “I can vouch that this did not happen.”

Gaertig asked the court to allow his client to remain free on bond. He said Clifton wanted to visit family members and get personal items in order before early January.