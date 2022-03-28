Crash causes Sunday power outage in Nehawka

NEHAWKA – This central Cass County community was without power for a time on Sunday after a vehicle struck a power pole early in the morning.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 2:30 a.m., deputies from his department, along with Nehawka fire/rescue personnel, county medics, and the Nebraska Public Power District, responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Street and Sherman Avenue in Nehawka.

The investigation found that the driver, Devin J. Rowland, 61, of Nehawka, was traveling east on South Street when he accelerated quickly and then lost control, Brueggemann said.

The vehicle collided with a power pole, which snapped in half, blowing a transformer, and knocking power out to the entire town of Nehawka, Brueggemann said.

The vehicle came to a stop entangled with active power lines.

Rowland and a passenger, Robin L. Rowland, 55, walked away from the scene with only minor injuries, Brueggemann said.

Devin Rowland was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to the county jail, the sheriff said.

Power was out for an estimated nine hours, Brueggemann said.

