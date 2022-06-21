Deadline for valuation protest filing approaching

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County property owners concerned about their 2022 assessed property valuations have until the end of the month to file a protest, according to the county assessor’s office.

Completed forms must be postmarked and received by the county clerk’s office no later than June 30, the office said.

The valuation of county properties, including residential properties, are determined, or assessed, at least once every six years, according to Teresa Salinger, county assessor.

“Each year, we review a certain area of the county,” she said.

Valuations are based on how much other properties in that area are selling for, as well as any improvements to a particular piece of property, according to Salinger.

According to state statute, the valuations must be between 92 percent and 100 percent of what the market is, she said.

“Sales set the market and that is what we have to follow,” Salinger said. “Everybody was affected. We had to raise assessments to be in compliance.”

Residents are selling their properties higher than the assessed values, she said.

Since the beginning of the month, concerned property owners have had the opportunity to request the necessary paperwork for filing a protest on their assessed values.

“We have not gotten a lot of protests back yet,” County Clerk Geri Draper said Tuesday at the county’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

The assessor’s office plans to hold protest hearings in the county courthouse July 5 through 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.