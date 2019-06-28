PLATTSMOUTH – A 40-year-old man was injured in a rollover accident in Cass County early Friday morning after his vehicle struck a deer.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, Sean Notley. of Filley, was traveling north in the 1010 U.S. Highway 75 area when his vehicle struck a deer.
The impact caused him to lose control of his vehicle, which then struck a power pole and rolled.
Deputies from his department were notified of the accident at around 2:40 a.m., as was Murray Fire and Rescue personnel, Nehawka Fire and Rescue and Cass County Medics, according to Brueggemann.
Notley was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.