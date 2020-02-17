Doctor who is "passionate about family practice" is coming to Cass County

SYRACUSE - Syracuse Area Health, which has a clinic in Weeping Water, announced this week that Dr. Kayla Heidinger will join the staff as a family practice provider.

Heidinger will start in August and will split her time serving at both the Syracuse and Weeping Water clinics.

She graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and is currently completing her residency at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin.

As part of her schooling, Heidinger participated in medical rotations that provide students the opportunity to work in all areas of medicine. This helps them decide whether to pursue a specialized area or choose a broader focus, like a general practitioner or family practice provider.

Through this rotation, Heidinger became passionate about family practice and chose to pursue that direction, she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I loved every rotation, that’s why I couldn’t choose just one,” she said. “I loved serving patients of all ages. I feel like I can make more of an impact for the entire family, so they don’t need to run around to different providers.”

In particular, Heidinger found the medical rotations in rural areas the most compelling, she said.