LOUISVILLE - An Elkhorn man escaped injury in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Louisville on Sunday.

Slick roads played a role in the accident, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

At 3:03 p.m., sheriff’s deputies, along with Louisville Fire/Rescue personnel and Cass County Medics, responded to a call about a one-vehicle rollover accident at Church Road just west of 358th Street.

A 2008 Toyota Camry, driven by Cary A. Trogan, 21, of Elkhorn, was heading west on Church Rd. at that location when he swerved to miss a vehicle that was stopped at a roadside mail box, according to Brueggemann. Trogan lost control on the icy road when he swerved and went into the north ditch, hit a culvert, then rolled his vehicle one time landing on its roof.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage, but Trogan was uninjured, Brueggemann said. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Accident investigation is complete, according to Brueggemann.

