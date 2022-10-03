Driver faces many charges for crashing truck into buildings

PLATTSMOUTH – A 57-year-old man from out of town faces multiple charges after crashing his vehicle into two local commercial buildings late Saturday morning.

According to the Plattsmouth Police Department, at around 11:50 a.m. officers responded to the incident that occurred in the 2200 block of West Eighth Avenue.

Officers determined a 2004 Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by Shawn Boryca of Verdon, Neb., had struck the east side of the Beef Bark building, backed up and drove in reverse through Papa Reno’s Pizza, the department said.

Minor injuries were reported, which were treated by Plattsmouth emergency medical staff.

Boryca was cited for willful reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, and having an open container of alcohol, the department said.

Although the open container was found, alcohol was not believed to be a factor in this accident, the department said.

As of Monday morning, Boryca was not listed among the inmates in the Cass County Jail.