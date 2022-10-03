 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver faces many charges for crashing truck into buildings

  • Updated
  • 0
bad driving

A good portion of the east side of the Papa Reno Restaurant in the area of the roundabout of West Eighth Avenue was boarded up on Sunday after a driver crashed his vehicle into the building after first hitting the Beef Jerky building to the east late Saturday morning.

The driver from Verdon faces numerous charges.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – A 57-year-old man from out of town faces multiple charges after crashing his vehicle into two local commercial buildings late Saturday morning.

According to the Plattsmouth Police Department, at around 11:50 a.m. officers responded to the incident that occurred in the 2200 block of West Eighth Avenue.

Officers determined a 2004 Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by Shawn Boryca of Verdon, Neb., had struck the east side of the Beef Bark building, backed up and drove in reverse through Papa Reno’s Pizza, the department said.

Minor injuries were reported, which were treated by Plattsmouth emergency medical staff.

Boryca was cited for willful reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, and having an open container of alcohol, the department said.

People are also reading…

Although the open container was found, alcohol was not believed to be a factor in this accident, the department said.

As of Monday morning, Boryca was not listed among the inmates in the Cass County Jail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News