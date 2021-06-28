Driver falls asleep at the wheel, is injured

PLATTSMOUTH – A driver on Sunday suffered a head injury after he fell asleep at the wheel on U.S. Highway 75, according to authorities.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department responded to a personal injury accident with one vehicle on Hwy. 75 north of Bay Road that occurred shortly before 9 a.m.

According to Brueggemann, a Ford Ranger was traveling south when it hit the highway’s median on the left shoulder. Upon arrival, deputies observed one vehicle on scene that appeared to have struck the median in the southbound far east lane. The driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle, 31-year-old Damion Selders, told the deputies he fell asleep while driving and hit the median causing a head injury to himself.

It is unknown whether seatbelts were in use or not during this incident.

Selders was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center due to his head injury, Brueggemann said.

A criminal history report showed that Selders was suspended out of Iowa and did not have a driver’s license on file with Nebraska, Brueggemann said. Deputies requested charges be pressed for not having an operator’s license with the county attorney.

