Drunk driving leads to accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 75 early Sunday landed a Kansas man in jail.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with the Nebraska State Patrol and Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel, responded to Hwy. 75 south of the Platte River bridge at around 12:10 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

The investigation showed 23-year-old Kaleb Stokes of Hoising, Kan., was traveling south on the highway in a 2014 Ford Focus when he entered the grass median and attempted a U-turn to go north.

When Stokes began to enter the northbound lanes, he struck a 2011 Volkswagen GTI that was traveling north and driven by 18-year-old Anthony Stichert of Bellevue, the sheriff said.

Stokes and Stichert both refused medical treatment at the scene. Stokes was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (aggravated) and transported to Cass County Jail, the sheriff said.

Stokes was released after posting a bond of $3,500, 10 percent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.