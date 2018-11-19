MURRAY – To have as many as six Boy Scouts earn the top rank of Eagle Scout in one year is surely a big moment for any Boy Scouts troop.
Imagine if all six made up the entire troop.
That’s the case in Murray.
“It’s pretty remarkable,” said Dean Nickels, a scout master.
The six new Eagle Scouts are Grant Froistad, Grant Nickels, Kyle Nickels, Wesley Nickels, Caden Simon and Braeden Weilage.
They were awarded their ranking during ceremonies on Sunday at the Murray Christian Church.
“That’s the highest (rank) and it was difficult,” Nickels said.
All of the boys, in high school now, have known each other since early grade school days.
“They’ve been together a long time,” said Scot Simon, an assistant scout master. “I thought it was neat that they all got it.”
Mark Weilage, another assistant scout master, added, “They motivated each other.”
Among the requirements for earning the rank of Eagle is that each scout must develop his own community service project and see it through to completion.
“They have to plan the whole thing,” Dean Nickels said.
This includes getting the financing all lined up, getting the volunteers together, etc., he said.
Among the projects the scouts completed included the building of a fence around a community garden to keep out deer and other wildlife. The restorations of a basketball court and of old gravestones in the community cemetery were others.
Following the ceremony, Grant Nickels said he and the others “feel very accomplished” on what they did on their road to Eagle Scout. Rewarding, also.
“We’re glad to help do something for the community,” he said.
Added Grant Froistad, “It’s something to share with us the rest of our lives.”