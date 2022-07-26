Efforts continue to close county trail gap

LINCOLN – In the heart of Cass County is a gap of eight or so miles between two popular trails.

Efforts continue to bridge that gap so that walkers and bike riders can use a permanent and safer route to get from one point to another.

“This has been discussed for quite a few years,” said Paul Zillig, general manager of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District.

The gap on its southern point begins at the current end of the MoPac East Trail, a 10-foot wide trail of crushed limestone covering 22 miles from 98th and A streets in Lincoln to Wabash in Cass County, a distance of about 22 miles.

From Wabash, trail users have long had to use two marked county roads as an interim trail to reach the Lied Pedestrian Trail Bridge to the north, where the trail picks up again into Sarpy County.

This means trail users must share the road with cars and trucks, not the safest situation, according to Zillig.

It’s been like that for a long time. The trail from Lincoln just to Wabash was completed in 2000 with the construction of the Lied Platte River Bridge completed two years later.

A grand re-opening took place in July 2021 following major repairs after the bridge was damaged in the historic flood of 2019.

This year, the Nebraska Legislature set aside $8.3 million for a connector trail.

More recently, the LPSNRD Board of Directors tentatively approved its fiscal year 2023 budget at its July 20 monthly meeting. This includes $50,000 set aside for evaluation when a specific connector plan is proposed.

That apparently is the next step.

“Right now, there’s no plan,” Zillig said.

The trail proponent group, MoPac Alliance, is studying a new route, but nothing specific at the moment, according to a spokesperson.

“There’s a lot of work to figure out the best alignment, but we’re not there yet,” said Julie Harris.