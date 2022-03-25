Fortenberry found guilty of lying, concealing contributions; future uncertain

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – A federal jury in Los Angeles on Thursday found First Congressional District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty of one count of concealing conduit campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents.

Fortenberry, a Republican, is in his ninth term representing most of southeast Nebraska, including Cass County.

Fortenberry’s trial centered around alleged actions by Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury who, according to the FBI, had been funneling money through various people into the campaigns of four Republican lawmakers, including Fortenberry.

According to the prosecution, Chagoury gave a bag of $30,000 cash to Tloufic Baaklini, who passed it to Los Angeles resident Dr. Eli Ayoub.

Ayoub gave it to his relatives so they could write checks to Fortenberry at an L.A. fundraiser in 2016.

It is illegal for U.S. elected officials to accept foreign money.

In a June 4, 2018, phone call, recorded by the FBI, Ayoub told Fortenberry three times that Baaklini provided $30,000 in cash and the cash “probably came from Chagoury.”

The prosecution said those other political candidates allegedly targeted by Chagoury got rid of their money soon after learning it was suspect, while it took Fortenberry two-and-a-half years to get rid of his, which went to charity.

Prosecutors also pointed out several lies that they say Fortenberry told during interviews with the FBI about that money.

On the other hand, defense attorney John Littrell criticized the lead FBI agent in the case – Todd Carter – for a memo he wrote in which he laid out, before interviewing the congressman, that he would be seeking to charge Fortenberry with concealment of conduit contributions and, if he lied, making false statements.

“If you already have plans to indict someone, this is not a search for the truth,” Littrell said. “This is a setup.”

He also noted that Fortenberry’s campaign had $1.5 million in its coffers and that “there’s no way” Fortenberry would have put his reputation on the line for just $30,000.

Nevertheless, the jury of four men and eight women deliberated less than two hours before returning with their guilty verdict.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. set sentencing for June 28. The congressman faces up to five years in prison on each count, although he also could receive supervised release.

Ironically, he does not have to give up his congressional seat. Federal law requires members of Congress to give up their seats only for crimes that are tied to treason.

Fortenberry, a 61-year-old Republican, is the highest-ranking elected official to be convicted of a felony in Nebraska history.

After the trial, Fortenberry told reporters on the scene that his attorneys plan to appeal the verdict.

Earlier this year, Fortenberry announced he would seek another term in Washington.

He faces a Republican challenger in the May primary: State Sen. Mike Flood. Two Democrats, including State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, also are vying for the seat.

When reporters asked if he would continue his campaign, Fortenberry said he and his family are going to sit down and evaluate next steps.

Todd Cooper reported from Los Angeles for this story.

