Gov. Ricketts to hold town meeting in Plattsmouth Wednesday

PLATTSMOUTH – The public is invited to visit with Gov. Pete Ricketts when he comes to Plattsmouth next Wednesday.

The governor will hold a “Legislative Wrap-Up” town hall meeting at the Plattsmouth Public Library, 401 Ave. A, at 10 a.m.

During this 60-minute public event, the governor will discuss bills that he signed during this year’s Legislative session.

This includes LB 873, a massive tax relief package that will deliver $3.4 billion of additional tax relief to Nebraskans through tax year 2027.

Lawmakers, along with his signature, approved more investment in public safety, plus the extension and expansion of the Nebraska Rural Development Act to attract more investment in rural communities.

The governor will also discuss legislation developing Nebraska’s water resources, including the creation of a 3,600-acre reservoir between Lincoln and Omaha.

State Sen. Rob Clements, who represents Cass County in the Legislature, will also attend.

The governor and Clements will open the meeting with remarks about this year’s session, then take questions from the public.

The event is free to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.