Hartig helping people across world

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Cassidy Hartig has always had a heart for helping others with her talents.

She is now able to serve people in places ranging from Malawi to Nicaragua through her involvement in a college organization.

Hartig was elected president of the Engineers Without Borders (EWB) organization at Kansas State University in December. The Conestoga graduate will oversee the 44-member group throughout 2023. She said she was excited to lead fellow students on a series of domestic and international projects during the year.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be the new EWB-KSU president,” Hartig said. “Our chapter is part of a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to engineering solutions for local and international problems. Working with this team of volunteers devoted to leaving a lasting impact with their college careers is an incredible privilege, and I am eager to kick this year off.”

Kansas State students founded the university’s chapter of EWB in 2014. The organization has grown over the past nine years to become one of the top EWB groups in the Midwest. Kansas State members coordinated the second-annual Kansas Collegiate EWB Conference in 2022. Wichita State and University of Kansas students joined Hartig and her fellow Wildcats at the conference.

Hartig learned about Engineers Without Borders during a campus event in Manhattan. She was eager to join the group but wondered what type of role she could play without having an engineering background.

EWB students welcomed her with open arms after she expressed interest in becoming a new member. They said her speaking, writing and leadership skills would be valuable in many ways for the group. Hartig was valedictorian of the Class of 2020 and participated in speech, play production, marching band, concert band, pep band, volleyball, National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl and Future Business Leaders of America at Conestoga.

“I found EWB through one of K-State’s activity carnivals and was immediately drawn to the wonderful members and their passion for making a difference,” Hartig said. “Still, I was quick to tell them I wasn’t who they were looking for. After all, ‘engineers’ is in the title, and my English and pre-law majors are a far cry from that.

“I soon learned there was a lot more to do outside of designing, and my communication and writing skills were greatly appreciated.”

One of the chapter’s top goals in 2023 will be preparing for two major international engineering service projects. The first project involves designing three classrooms for 610 students attending a community school in Ifumbo, Malawi. The Wildcats will build a water well for residents of El Cascabel, Nicaragua, as part of their second project.

Hartig said Kansas State students are looking forward to helping people in both countries.

“As president, I will guide the chapter as we continue to raise funds for the designs, begin travel plans and work to complete our projects,” Hartig said. “While I am not one of the seven to eight members traveling to Malawi or Nicaragua, I am working closely with the teams to ensure they are ready to fly this summer. The work never stopped these past few years, but with our organization’s pandemic travel restrictions just lifting, we are taking our first trips since January 2020.”

Students began working with Malawi residents this past fall. Malawi is a landlocked country in the southern part of Africa. More than 80 percent of the country’s 20 million residents are employed in agriculture-based sectors of the economy.

The town of Ifumbo is located in the northern part of the country near the border with Tanzania. The Kaseye River is one of the major sources of water for the town, which has a school and hospital near each other on its eastern edge.

“The Malawi project just opened this fall, so this trip is just the beginning of our partnership with the community,” Hartig said. “We will take a few more trips to the country and complete several phases of work before the project is finished. We are overjoyed to meet the community members for the first time face-to-face.”

Kansas State students are also planning to provide clean drinking water for El Cascabel residents. El Cascabel is a town of 250 people located in a forested area near the city of Somoto in Nicaragua.

EWB members have collected information about the underground water sources and topsoil structure in the area. They will use these details to construct a water well that will help people. El Cascabel residents currently rely on 16 hand-dug wells and a nearby river for water.

“Our second travel group is finishing the well design this semester and will head to Nicaragua for the implementation trip,” Hartig said. “We are thrilled beyond measure to help this community finally achieve clean drinking water for all.”

EWB students are raising money for both projects this semester. They are also raising funds throughout the month of January to buy tables and chairs for a preschool in El Cascabel. They are planning to bring the new furniture for the local school when they install the water well.

Hartig said she would encourage people of all ages to take leaps of faith and try new experiences in their lives. She said that has allowed her to share her helping heart with people across the world.

“I definitely recommend jumping out of your comfort zone and looking for opportunities in the least likely places,” Hartig said. “I almost brushed off the chance to help generations of people in other countries and meet some of my closest friends just because I didn’t think I was the right fit.”