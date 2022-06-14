Hatchett Jaxx serves up food and fun

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s a place that serves up good times, as well as food.

It’s Hatchett Jaxx, Plattsmouth’s newest restaurant/bar option with a rather unique added feature.

Off to one side is an enclosed hatchet throwing area that seems bound to be…well, a hit.

Up to four hatchet throwers can do their thing at one time in that area.

Participants must sign a liability waiver and abide by certain rules.

The waiver stipulates, among other things, that the participants realize hatchet throwing can be hazardous and that they must take full responsibility of their actions. The waiver also recommends that each axe thrower has accidental medical coverage and if not, they will be financially responsible for any and all charges and fees incurred in the rendering of such treatment.

They must also accept full responsibility for the return of all equipment in good condition or pay replacement cost upon termination of the game. Axe throwers must use the equipment provided at the facility and not bring their own.

The rules include having no more than two drinks before or during their axe throwing with good sportsmanship a must.

Bystanders and those not throwing at the time must remain outside the throwing area.

For those under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian must co-sign that waiver. For those under the age of 15, a parent or legal guardian must not only co-sign the waiver, but be with the youngster when he or she throws a hatchet.

There are numerous games the axe throwers can play with a staff member supervising the games.

The cost is $15 per person for 30 minutes, $20 for 60 minutes.

With its large pool table, Hatchett Jaxx, just south of the Hy-Vee Food Store, plans to bring back the “old school” pool tournament, according to Donna Barton, owner. Tournament players will drop their names into a hat, then pick out a name who will be their tournament partner.

“This makes you talk to other people,” Barton said. “I want people to communicate with each other.”

People can also play darts there. In fact, tournaments are already underway on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, Barton said.

The menu includes burgers, bison patties, chicken sandwiches, pork, beef brisket, fish and great salads.

For a unique “warm up,” there are rattlesnake sticks, a spicy spin on the popular Mozzerella stick served with marinana sauce.

Children’s, or “Youngins,” menu is available and the lunch hour features $10 in 10 minutes specials.

The dining area that seats 100 is nicely lit during the evenings.

“That makes it easier to converse with others,” Barton said.

Such a new type of gathering spot, which opened less than two weeks ago, was years in the making, according to Barton.

“We (and husband, Chris) felt the town needed a bright, fun place to go to eat,” she said. “I feel the people of the community are happy we’re here.”

Plattsmouth residents Cindy Lindberg and her daughter, Elena, would agree with that.

“I love it,” Cindy said after finishing dinner on Monday evening. “The food has a lot of flavor and is priced right.”

“The food is delicious and the staff is great,” Elena said.

Hatchett Jaxx, 16304 Westside Drive, Ste. 200, is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

