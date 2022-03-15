High-end homes proposed north of Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A proposed subdivision for higher-end homes was brought forth to the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

Known as Plattsmouth Country Club Estates, it’s the goal of Bruce and Annette Wiles, owners of Wiles Development.

“We’re trying to build homes,” Annette said.

The subdivision would be located just north of Plattsmouth off U.S. Highway 75 and adjacent to their agricultural business land.

There would be 29 sites for homes spread over 53 acres on a 60-acre area. Lots would start at $160,000 with houses starting at $600,000.

They would be hooked up to Plattsmouth’s water system, electricity from Nebraska Public Power District and Black Hills Energy for gas and septic.

The project increases building opportunities and demand, Annette told the board.

“It supports the development of additional housing types and residential developments,” she said. “It improves overall housing quality and provides desirable housing to higher wage earners.”

If totally built, the development would generate $513,000 in taxes, Annette said.

However, the proposed development is within Plattsmouth’s zoning jurisdiction and city officials have expressed concerns over a lack of a second access point to the subdivision, which is why the Wiles came before the board seeking county help.

Their plan would be to reconstruct County Road 308 that would provide access from Webster Boulevard.

Preliminary construction costs for that project would run about $895,000, Annette said.

The board heard from some residents opposing the reconstruction.

The board took no action, requesting they go back to the city for more discussion.

On another matter, Jennifer Serkiz announced she is leaving her position as executive director of the Cass County Economic Development Council to accept a position as business manager for Plattsmouth Community Schools.

